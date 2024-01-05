Scientist Oligo Design
2024-01-05
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olink.com%2Finvestor-relations&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2F1avRLTDgaZQT7%2FHLQVoC2z6iY%2FlV6p088C3xz0TkuI%3D&reserved=0)
organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2Fproducts-services%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=67Dhfg2OK3oTJU4HR9ipLduzEFYVrwrcHRERFZ%2BShm8%3D&reserved=0)
of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5400 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
Scientist - Technical Projects
Olink Proteomics continues to grow, and we are now seeking a Scientist to join our R&D team with a focus on oligo design and technical development for our highplex products. Technical Projects works with developing technical solutions for new products as well as improving existing products. The work is performed in projects where one or several projects are run in parallel. The role is based in our Uppsala headquarters.
Primary responsibilities
• Design oligos for highplex products.
• Analyze large data sets and draw conclusions.
• Design and evaluate molecular methods.
• Plan and perform laboratory experiments to validate and optimize protocols and technical solutions.
• Documenting results in technical reports.
Qualifications/skills
• Ph.D. from the Life Science area.
• A deep knowledge in molecular biology and nucleic acid structure prediction.
• Documented experience with bioinformatics tools.
• Proficiency in Python and/or Perl.
• Experience of tackling complex analytical workflows.
• Experience from method development especially experience with multiplex assay development is highly desirable.
• Experience from molecular techniques such as NGS, qPCR and PCR.
• Well documented experience from lab work.
• Experience of working in projects.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are committed, driven and solution oriented. You are a team player that can work with many personalities and you are thorough and have strong problem-solving skills. It is also important that you are positive and can adjust to changed circumstances.
Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position. The last day for applying is on the 28th of January 2024 but please submit your application as soon as possible.
