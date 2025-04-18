Scientist Living Nature Laboratory for Net-Zero Innovation
2025-04-18
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
The International Association of Advanced Materials (IAAM) has pioneered the Living Nature Laboratory concept, which was launched in 2023 in response to the global challenge of climate change. We believe that groundbreaking environmental research extends beyond the laboratory, particularly when addressing complex phenomena like climate change. In this role, you will be immersed in Ulrika's unique ecosystem, conducting research on boreal waters, agricultural residues, and botanical resources from the Ulrika forests. You will explore sustainable, Net Zero innovations, focusing on plant-derived resources (stem, leaf, bark) and developing translational products such as extracts and essential oils.
Key Responsibilities
Advance Circular Economy Solutions: Develop and implement TRL 3+ research methodologies using the Ulrika Forest ecosystem, including boreal lakes, agricultural residues, and botanical resources, to create climate-efficient solutions.
Conduct Field and Laboratory Research: Gather and analyze data on regional net-zero and biodiversity resources, including water, stem, bark, roots, fruits, seeds, leaf and other biological samples, and interpret results to develop sustainable, green technologies.
Experimental Design and Literature Review: Design experiments, conduct comprehensive literature reviews, and evaluate the feasibility of innovative green technologies to promote sustainable solutions.
Evaluate Environmental Impact: Analyze research outcomes to assess environmental impact and use the findings to guide the development of sustainable solutions.
Documentation and Publication: Produce detailed research reports, prepare presentations for stakeholders, and publish findings in peer-reviewed environmental journals.
Refine Research Strategies: Adapt and refine research methodologies based on outcomes and emerging trends in the global net-zero innovation landscape.
Legal and Ethical Compliance: Ensure that all research complies with legal, ethical, and data protection standards.
Intellectual Property and Commercialization: Contribute to the creation of intellectual property (patents for processes or products) and explore commercialization opportunities within 2-3 years.
Research Progress Updates: Provide regular biweekly research updates and quarterly progress reports to the secretariat of association.
Responsible Data Stewardship: Maintain proper field logbooks, secure data storage, and ensure compliance with open-access requirements where applicable.
Major KPIs/Expectations for the Role:
Publications: Publish a minimum of three high-impact peer-reviewed research articles annually.
Grant Proposals: Submit at least three grant proposals to the secretariate of IAAM for securing external funding.
Intellectual Property: Secure two patents (process or product) within two years and initiate efforts for commercialization.
Documentation Compliance: Maintain research documentation in accordance with Good Documentation Practices (GDP).
Progress Reporting: Provide biweekly progress quarterly reports and planning updates to the secretariat of association.
Preferred Attributes:
Experience in coordinating or participating in EU-funded research projects.
Active network of research collaborators in the EU and globally.
Knowledge of TRLs, circular economy, and systems innovation.
Why IAAM?
Founded in 2010, IAAM is a global non-profit organization with an international network of scientists and researchers from 125+ countries. Our vision is to "Advance materials towards global excellence." As a part of the IAAM community, you will have access to a vast network of academia, industry, and policymakers.
You also could secure a leadership position based on performance in the given Key Performance Areas (KPAs). Additionally, you will be able to network with IAAM's worldwide materials research community through the R&D World Links initiative at IAAM.
