Scientist In vivo Bioscience
Hays AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
Scientist In vivo Bioscience - AstraZeneca - Göteborg - 7 months
We are now looking for a Scientist to join the In vivo Bioscience team within Research and Early Development, Respiratory & Immunology in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas. From a research perspective we work to understand, treat, modify and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases. In this role, you will focus on mouse models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Key Duties and Responsibilities:
As part of the team, you will plan, execute and analyse ex vivo samples generated from in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You will actively take part in scientific discussions to add valuable inputs in experimental design and data interpretation.
This is a mainly lab-based role where you will be involved in ongoing projects focusing on pre-clinical experiments.
What you'll do:
• As a Scientist you will be a vital member of the in vivo community and will contribute to the development and characterization of pre-clinical models of IBD to discover novel therapeutics.
• You will contribute to the analysis of in vivo studies with a specific focus on FACS analysis. ntial discussion on your career. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26
E-post: Hays.96767.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900758". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
8616774