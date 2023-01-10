Scientist in Genome Medicines
Hays AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2023-01-10
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Stenungsund
, Vara
, Falkenberg
eller i hela Sverige
Genome Editing team
Hays Life Sciences is now looking to recruit a Scientist in Genome Medicines to join the Genome Editing team for a contract assignment until 2023-12-31 at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
We are developing state-of-the-art technologies and models to advance gene and cell therapy approaches. AstraZeneca's Genome Editing Team in Gothenburg, Sweden, is now looking for a passionate Scientist to innovate in the field of genome medicines. If you are looking for a fast-paced environment where your scientific insights can translate into meaningful impacts on patient lives, this is the position for you!
Meet us:
As a Scientist in the Genome Editing Team, you will join an international group of energetic researchers of various backgrounds who are excited about science and challenge its dogmas. We create a supportive and inclusive environment, and a fun atmosphere for everyone independent of their preferences, experiences and beliefs. Our work focuses on basic yet translational research that is designed to reach the clinics. Especially, we are passionate about modifying genomes at will for therapeutic purposes.
Essential for this role:
* Multidisciplinary laboratory experience (minimum 3 years hands-on work) and meticulous scientific knowledge in cell biology, molecular biology and genetics
* Cell culture work (plasmid transfection, generating cell lines with CRISPR)
* Molecular biology (DNA extraction, PCR, western blot)
* Cell biology (immunofluorescence, FACS)
Our successful candidate needs the ability to communicate, interact and collaborate with other team members, as well as across our AZ global functions and fields. Alongside this, our ideal candidate enjoys working in an innovative, proactive, forward-thinking, project-focused and goal-oriented way and shares our excitement about the latest gene-editing techniques.
Why AstraZeneca?
We are working towards treating, preventing, modifying and even curing some of the world's most complex diseases. Here we have the potential to grow our pipeline and positively impact the lives of billions of patients around the world. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20
E-post: Hays.07495.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900292". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Kontakt
Jay Mistry matus@hays.pl +46736425550 Jobbnummer
7328920