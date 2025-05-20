Scientist In Epdm At Astrazeneca In Gothenburg
2025-05-20
Scientist - Early Product Development and Manufacturing at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg
We are looking for a Scientist to join the EPDM unit at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg. In this GMP-based role, you will focus on hands-on manufacturing of clinical drug products, support documentation, ensure compliance, and contribute to process improvements.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
This is a consultant assignment starting in August and expected to last for 1 year.
This is an exciting opportunity for you to join AstraZeneca's Pharmaceutical Sciences department which is accountable for the design and development of synthetic routes, preclinical and phase I/II formulations, encompassing both small molecules and new modalities such as mRNA and oligonucleotides, across the whole range of AstraZeneca's therapeutic areas. The role will be offered at Scientist level.
Your Responsibilities
• Work with practical hands-on processes in our GMP facilities following manufacturing batch records and perform transactions in material management systems.
• Assume responsibilities toward timely manufacture of various drug products in line with the plans agreed within EPDM and surrounding stakeholders.
• Monitor, secure and follow up on other regulatory requirements according to GMP through associated IT-systems.
• Rapidly develop strong competence within relevant process technologies and build credibility and ability to drive and secure product establishment, scale-up and clinical manufactures.
• Support documentation activities, e.g. by authoring manufacturing batch records, taking part in deviation investigations, authoring SOPs, and other guidance documents, change control processes etc.
• Assess records and report manufacturing and validation data accurately according to GMP.
• Ensure that SHE (Safety Health and Environment) and GMP standards are upheld and ensure AZ Policies and Standards are understood and followed.
• Be entrepreneurial and drive initiatives to further improve flexibility and productivity, resulting in shorter lead times or increased value for our customers and patients.
The Bigger Picture
As part of the EPDM manufacturing unit, you will work in a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) environment, contributing to the delivery of clinical results. Your role will focus on the manufacturing of drug product, with responsibilities including timely manufacture of various drug products, working with practical hands-on processes in our GMP facilities, monitoring regulatory requirements, supporting documentation activities, and driving initiatives to improve flexibility and productivity. As we are investing in innovative technology, among others within Continuous manufacture, we need to expand knowledge and competence in this area. Depending on prior experience and interest this role could be more adapted to this area.
Our Expectations
• MSc or BSc in pharmacy/engineering or extensive GMP-manufacturing experience from the pharmaceutical industry
• Excellent collaboration, communication, and planning skills
• Strong sense of responsibility, teamwork and delivery focus
• Strong verbal and documentation skills in English
• Experience from pharmaceutical development or working in a manufacturing or supply chain organisation and knowledge of GMP
• Keen interest to learn and operate complex manufacturing equipment
Interested?
This is a staffing assignment which means that you are employed by TNG, but work for one of our customers.
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
