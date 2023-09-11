Scientist Fluid Handling
Essity AB (publ) / Kemistjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kemistjobb i Mölndal
2023-09-11
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Essity AB (publ) i Mölndal
, Härryda
, Lilla Edet
, Falkenberg
, Askersund
eller i hela Sverige
Scientist Fluid Handling
To continue our focus on innovating new products aimed at increasing health and hygiene standards across the world, our Research & Development Department is currently hiring for a Scientist focused on Fluid Handling.
The Global Research & Development Department is currently hiring for a Scientist - Fluid Handing within the Global Research team. This role reports directly to the Research Director R&D. You would be joining a team of Scientists and Research Engineers, who are also focused on Research. The team are looking forward to a new member to join them as they have some interesting projects they are currently working on.
About the Role
As a Scientist Fluid Handling, you will be responsible for planning and executing research activities to meet the consumer and business needs. You will further act as an expert and advisor in the Fluid Handling area, in projects as well as to colleagues in our Global Brand, Innovation and Sustainability department and in business groups.
What You Will Do
You will lead or participate in different types of projects from early research stage to product launch. This can be as a project leader, project team member or as an internal consultant
For the fluid handling area, you will secure that the right expert input, methods and technology selection is available at the right stage of a project/activity
It will be your responsibility to actively provide the team and the organization with knowledge pertaining to the fluid handling area
You will build and maintain a broad and deep competence and knowledge
You will work broadly from theoretical perspectives to hands-on experiments
You will participate in assigned patent activities
You will build your external network/recognition i.e. external exposure of Essity to build both the position of good research at Essity and a network for future collaborations
Who You Are
University degree (minimum MSc, PhD preferred) in Biomechanics, Chemical engineering, Physics, Mechanical engineering or within similar or other relevant areas.
Knowledge in areas like Transport phenomena e.g., fluid flow and diffusion, Transport in porous media, Materials characterization e.g., mechanical properties, materials morphology.
Interest and experience in analytical ways of working, modelling, and simulation, are beneficial.
Good understanding of innovation management processes and/or experience from working in projects.
Proven record in collaborating across organizational and national borders
Good interpersonal skills with the ability to engage and build constructive and effective relationships and networks at relevant levels both internally and externally
Fluent in English, both oral and written capabilities
To be successful in this position, you must have an innovative capability in combination with a high technical understanding and an interest in broadening your competences. A key capability will be to work in close connection to material, product, and process development in all development stages. You have a creative problem-solving approach, are analytical, data driven and proactive.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe everyone's learning and professional development is unique and want to empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and Inclusive Culture | Empowering & Engaged Leaders | Working with Powerful Purpose & Sustainable Impact | Learning and Growing in your Career | Supporting Well-being & Sustainable Working Life | Life-changing Innovations | Competitive Total rewards
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-25
E-post: melanie.parmeter@essity.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Mölndals bro 2 (visa karta
)
431 31 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Mölndal) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Essity AB (publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8100040