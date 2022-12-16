Scientist Bioscience 1
2022-12-16
CVRM research group
Hays Life Sciences is now looking to recruit a Research Scientist to join the CVRM research group for a contract assignment in Gothenburg.
The CVRM Research group in Gothenburg is seeking to recruit a high calibre scientist to enable progression of a growing drug project portfolio. Highly motivated scientists are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to join our team of professionals who are passionate about advancing science, to discover and develop novel therapeutics that will benefit patients.
Role Overview
You will play an active role in implementing and executing scientific research within a CVRM Metabolism project, enabling studies aimed at exploring disease modifying mechanisms linked to pharmacological inhibition of the biological target of interest. This is a "hands-on," laboratory based scientific and technical role in our in vitro metabolism team supporting one of our clinical program.
Role specifics
This position will be laboratory based and you will be responsible for several technical and experimental processes to support the CVRM Research group.
Responsibilities
* Responsibility for design, execution and analysis of in vitro 3D liver spheroid assays.
* Communicate results, conclusions and recommendations to colleagues, line manager and the project team.
* Record experiments in electronic lab books and databases according to policy.
* Play a leading role in assay development and optimisation of in 3D liver spheroid assays.
* You would report to an expert member of staff and would be encouraged to be able to plan your daily work within direction set by your supervisor.
You will:
* Be asked to provide interpretation of assay results.
* Work within a line and/or matrix/project team.
* Demonstrates scientific rigor in assessing own data and that of others.
Requirements
Education
* Degree in one of the Life Sciences disciplines and equivalent post-graduate or industry experience .
Essential
* Be a "hands-on" expert with in vitro models and methodologies.
* Ability to develop new methods, technologies, and processes
* Experience in running in vitro biochemical and cellular assays to provide potency and activity readouts
* Significant cell culture experience, including experience with disease relevant cell types such as primary hepatocytes or hepatocyte-like cell lines in 2D/3Dcultures.
* Background in metabolic disease research areas.
* Experience with qPCR for gene expression, Western blots, and ELISA for protein quantification).
* Experience in data analysis and interpretation and enthusiasm for problem solving for scientifically challenging work.
* Demonstrable ability to work within a line and/or matrix/ cross-functional project team.
* Strong organizational, time management with good oral and written communications skills.
Desirable
* Experience with 3D spheroid models and expertise to establish and evaluate models of liver disease in the context of steatosis and fibrosis.
* Knowledge and experience with automation and robotic methods for increasing throughput and medium to high density microtitre plate technologies.
* An understanding of biological sciences, familiarity with the drug discovery process.
* Experience working in pharmaceutical or biotech environment.
Behavioral competencies
* Hard working, organized, balanced and meticulous with an ability to work well under pressure.
* Adaptable and a team player with a conscientious attitude and enthusiasm.
Desire to learn and build on the role.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13
E-post: Hays.74024.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com
Jay Mistry matus@hays.pl +46736425550
7266996