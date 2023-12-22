Scientist assay development
Moleculent is expanding its manufacturing units in Solna, Karolinska Institutet, and we're on the lookout for an organized and positive Scientist to join our team.
This is a chance for you to be part of a dynamic startup environment alongside intelligent and friendly colleagues. Seize the opportunity to contribute to a company committed to making a real impact on advancing our understanding of biology.
The job is a permanent full-time position.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Scientist you will be a part of the R&D team that today consist of ~30 people. You will contribute in a multidisciplinary team to develop a world class product. Your focus will be hands on laboratory work supporting different projects. You will plan and execute your projects as well as optimize and validate experiments, interpret, and analyse data from experiments to generate high quality results to support project decisions and milestones.
QUALIFICATIONS
To fit the role, you have an MSc or a PhD in molecular biology, biotechnology, molecular medicine, or other relevant scientific discipline.
You possess a broad working knowledge of molecular biology, and it is essential that you have a minimum of 2 years of relevant industrial experience, specifically in the life science industry and product development.
Fluent written and spoken English and excellent computer skills is a requirement. It is important that you have extensive experience of laboratory work and enjoy working in a laboratory.
We are looking for candidates who enjoy working in a goal-oriented environment and in projects with multi-functional teams. To succeed, you must be organized and feel confident planning and performing your experiments and data analyses. The right candidate has solid communication skills and a flexible mindset. You have strong teamwork skills and an analytical and pragmatic approach. You are friendly, positive, and fun to work with, and you enjoy working in a fast-paced and changing environment.
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology, in health and disease will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement in therapies, and diagnostics, and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
Moleculent is on a mission to develop technology-enabled products that leverage new insights into the molecular foundation of human biology.
