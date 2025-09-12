Scientist
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are currently looking for a Scientist to the section for Analytical Technologies within the R&D Resins & Ligand Design department at Cytiva in Uppsala, Sweden. You will, as part of R&D, contribute to the development of new products which are used in the manufacturing of leading biological drugs. The mission of the Analytical Technology section is to support different departments within the company with expertise and technologies regarding analysis of resins, intermediates and other substances related to manufacturing of chromatography resins. We also collaborate closely with the quality control and manufacturing units, supporting them with trouble shooting and method development. As such, cross-functional collaboration will make up a significant and important part of your responsibilities.
What you will do:
Be part of project teams for new product development and product and process care projects, and perform analysis using chromatography and other analytical techniques
Develop and optimize new analytical methods within the scope of the projects
Perform method validation
Perform assignment analyses from production and quality control departments
Who you are:
PhD with a minimum of a couple of years' experience, or MSc with several years ' working experience within analytical chemistry with focus on quantitative chromatography (LC and/or GC)
Knowledgeable and experienced in additional areas within physical/analytical chemistry such as mass spectrometry, titration, etc.
You enjoy lab work and have a flexible, accurate and structured way of working
You are quality oriented with an analytical attitude
You have statistical knowledge and experience with analytical method development
English as working language
It would be a plus if you also have:
Experience from research and project work in an industry setting
Experience with analytical method validation
Excellent computer skills and ability to work in both general and internal systems
