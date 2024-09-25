Scientist - In Vitro Cellular Profiling Of Therapeutic Oligos
2024-09-25
Are you a highly motivated scientist who would like to dedicate your passion for science and your capabilities to discovering novel therapies for patients? We have an opening to join us as a Research Scientist in the Assays, Profiling & Cell Sciences department within the Discovery Sciences organization in Gothenburg, Sweden. You will have the opportunity to apply proven molecular biology and cell biology expertise to contribute to the discovery and development of therapeutic oligonucleotides, such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and small interfering RNA (siRNA), and their Targeted Delivery to relevant tissue, in a highly collaborative environment.
The successful candidate demonstrates a passion for delivery to team objectives, combined with strong team working ethics, and thrives from working in drug discovery projects. You will join a team whose remit is to support our drug discovery projects globally with early DMPK assessment, SAR profiling and in-depth mechanism of action data. We offer a highly rewarding scientific environment with ample learning opportunities.
You will be strongly encouraged and supported to think creatively in our dynamic environment. Here, we are free from fear of failure, free to ask the right questions and make bold decisions.
What you will do:
This is lab-based role focused on generating in vitro data on therapeutic oligonucleotides in support of drug discovery projects. The work includes independent troubleshooting and timely reporting of data according to agreed timelines. All work is conducted in dialog with project teams, where you are expected to present and contribute in advancing the project science, specifically in support of the Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism as well as Respiratory & Immunology disease area organizations.
For this role, we seek a candidate with experience in the development and/or application of assays for quantitative measurements of RNA transcripts. The candidate will reinforce our team for discovery and development of therapeutic oligonucleotides (naked and conjugated oligos).
Essential for the role:
*
MSc or PhD degree in Biology or related Science.
*
1 to 3 years of additional experience in Biotech/Pharma.
*
Excellent communication skills and an ability to operate effectively in a multi-disciplinary research environment.
*
Knowledge of oligonucleotide modalities.
*
Experience in the development and/or application of assays for quantitative measurements of RNA transcripts.
*
Independent analysis and evaluation of complex data and delivery of data to agreed timelines.
Desirable for the role:
*
Previous experience working with siRNA or ASO.
*
Experience with imaging assays to localise and quantify protein levels.
*
Good understanding of precision delivery of active compound to relevant tissue.
*
Previous experience working with various cell types including primary cells and iPSCs.
Why AstraZeneca in Gothenburg?
You can ask anybody who has ever set foot here - our Gothenburg site has a vibrant culture that pulls you in! It is a mix of both local and international talent. We welcome the contribution of people from all backgrounds, beliefs and walks of life.
So, what's next? If this sounds like your next challenge - please apply today!
We look forward to your application, but please send it to us no later than October 9, 2024.
For more information about the positions please contact hiring manager David Gilot at +46 72 206 97 40 or david.gilot@astrazeneca.com
