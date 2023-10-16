Scientist - Early Respiratory & Immunology
2023-10-16
Are you a Scientist ready to apply your skills in a diverse and dynamic company? If you can envision providing scientific expertise in a role that can impact patients' lives - join us today!
We are currently looking for a laboratory skilled Scientist to join the Bioscience COPD IPF Department within Early Respiratory and Immunology (R&I). This role is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Bioscience COPD/IPF department consist of 7 teams spread across Sweden, UK and US and our focus is primarily to progress projects within our portfolio, but it also includes work to increase our knowledge of COPD and IPF and to support target identification for new projects.
What you 'll do:
As a Scientist you will plan, optimise, and execute in vitro experiments as well as support analysis from both in vitro and in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You are expected to actively take part in scientific discussions and to add valuable input in experiment design and data interpretation to drive projects and techniques.
This is a lab-based role where you will be involved in multiple ongoing projects with responsibility to perform experiments from various cells and tissues for both in vitro-, in vivo- and patient studies. This role will give the opportunity to support, design, develop and conduct experiments supporting the identification of new drug targets and the progression of drug discovery projects.
For this role, we are looking for someone with experience in modern cell biology and molecular analysis techniques that rapidly can become an integrated project member and deliver key data.
We will rely on you to:
• Execute in vitro/ex vivo experiments according to study plans
• Contribute to the interpretation of experimental data and play an important role in the planning of further experiments
• Effectively communicate results to other members of the project, team or to departments as required
• Be an effective team member in supporting projects to meet their objectives
• To conduct where appropriate in parallel more than one area of work to agreed timelines
• Possess a range of practical skills and demonstrate flexibility within and across teams
Essential for the role:
• A relevant science degree (MSc or BSc)
• Practical experience running in vitro assays and cell culturing
• Relevant experimental experience in cell and molecular biology methods, immunoassays, protein and RNA analysis
You also possess excellent written and oral communication skills in English as well as great problem-solving skills. You have a positive and goal oriented attitude and you are an team player but are also able to take your own initiatives. You are organized and incorporate the views of others in your communication and collaboration.
Desirable for the role:
• Experience in the isolation, culturing and analysis of primary cell cultures
• Experience in the use of biological dose response assays
• Experience in immunological methods (ELISA, MSD), protein analysis (western blot) and RNA analysis (qPCR)
• Experience in handling and evaluation of pharmacological drug substances
Why AstraZeneca?
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
What's next?
