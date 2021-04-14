Scientist - Drug Product Delivery - Poolia Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Göteborg

We are curious, creative, and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first. Join AstraZeneca and apply your expertise in a company that are following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines. We have an exciting opportunity for a talented Scientist to be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within Pharmaceutical Technology & Development is the sole internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast paced environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials.2021-04-14The Scientist role will be a flexible role within Drug Product Deliveries three operational skill areas. Material Management, Pack Label and Distribution. We work in a environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials. To complement our existing team, candidates with the following experiences is of interest:Logistic experience from a complex supply chain organisationKnowledge / expertise in working with automated/semi-automated equipment in an operational environmentDrug Product Knowledge including management of Item/article and lot/batch management to ensure traceability on items/articles in a patient kit including a drug product, packaging material and patient labels from the pharmaceutical industryDina arbetsuppgifter i huvudsakMain Duties and ResponsibilitiesThe role holder will contribute to the DPD organization applying their expertise in the complex and regulated GMP environment. The work is focused on being a flexible operational scientist within at least two skills. As a scientist you will Perform and document all the operational work according to written procedures and GMPs with manual and/or automated systems/equipment. Be engaged in the development and improvement of internal processes and manage deviations. Be responsible for writing of GMP and SHE procedures within own skill areas and will be responsible for related training and compliance activities. As required maintain defined facilities or equipment according to GMP standards and be proactive to contribute to projects/activities through applying specialist knowledge within appropriate areas.Vem är du?Essential requirements and skillsBSc/MSc in chemistry/pharmacy/engineering or equivalent experience. Preferably 5 years' experience within pharmaceutical developmentGreat understanding of principles, applications and management of SHE and GMP in an R&D environmentUnderstanding the disciplines in Drug Product Delivery, Supply Chain and Pharmaceutical development in order to contribute to an effective Supply Chain organizationDemonstrated ability to work with teams in a culturally diverse, complex and changing environment most internally but to some extent externallyCurious and innovative mindset with problem solving ability - resolve issues with minimal guidanceGood written and verbal English communication and understandingOm verksamhetenAstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer. AstraZeneca will consider all qualified applicants for employment without discrimination on grounds of disability, sex or sexual orientation, pregnancy or maternity leave status, race or national or ethnic origin, age, religion or belief, gender identity or re-assignment, marital or civil partnership status or any other characteristic protected by law.