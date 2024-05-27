Scientist - Bioscience Copd/ipf
Randstad AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2024-05-27
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We are currently looking for a laboratory skilled Scientist to join the Bioscience COPD IPF Department within Early Respiratory and Immunology (R&I). This role is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Bioscience COPD/IPF department consist of 7 teams spread across Sweden, UK and US and our focus is primarily to progress projects within our portfolio, but it also includes work to increase our knowledge of COPD and IPF and to support target identification for new projects.
What you 'll do:
As a Scientist you will plan, optimise, and execute in vitro experiments as well as support analysis from both in vitro and in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You are expected to actively take part in scientific discussions and to add valuable input in experiment design and data interpretation to drive projects and techniques.
This is a lab-based role where you will be involved in multiple ongoing projects with responsibility to perform experiments from various cells and tissues for both in vitro-, in vivo- and patient studies. This role will give the opportunity to support, design, develop and conduct experiments supporting the identification of new drug targets and the progression of drug discovery projects.
For this role, we are looking for someone with experience in modern cell biology and molecular analysis techniques that rapidly can become an integrated project member and deliver key data.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
About randstad life sciences
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many activities.
Deadline: 2024-06-10, selection and interviews will be ongoing. For more information please contact Malin Fridholm at malin.fridholm@randstad.se
Responsibilities
We will rely on you to:
Execute in vitro/ex vivo experiments according to study plans
Contribute to the interpretation of experimental data and play an important role in the planning of further experiments
Effectively communicate results to other members of the project, team or to departments as required. Be an effective team member in supporting projects to meet their objectives
To conduct where appropriate in parallel more than one area of work to agreed timelines
Possess a range of practical skills and demonstrate flexibility within and across teams
Qualifications
Essential requirements:
A relevant science degree (MSc or BSc) ( e.g Molecular/Cell Biology, Pharmacy, Biotechnology)
Practical experience running in vitro assays and cell culturing
Relevant experimental experience in cell and molecular biology methods, immunoassays, protein and RNA analysis
Isolation, culturing and analysis of primary cell cultures along with experience in the use of biological dose response assays is desirable. Experience in immunological methods (ELISA, MSD), protein analysis (western blot) and RNA analysis (qPCR) plus handling and evaluation of pharmacological drug substances would also be benificial.
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English is a must
Soft skills:
You also possess great problem-solving skills. You have a positive and goal-oriented attitude, and you are a team player but are also able to take your own initiatives. You are organized and incorporate the views of others in your communication and collaboration.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8708782