Scientist - Analytical Chemistry
2023-09-18
Job description
Do you have an interest in analytical chemistry? Would you like to work in a cross-functional environment using state of the art technology? Then you might be our next member in the Separation Science Laboratory team!
We're looking for a talented and motivated analytical chemist to join our Separation Science Laboratory team within the Pharmaceutical Science function at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
The vision for Pharmaceutical Sciences is to deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules to nucleotide-based therapies and nanomedicines across AstraZeneca's therapy areas.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
You will join a highly competent team and collaboratively drive the delivery of pure compounds to our early portfolio. With a background in separation science, you'll demonstrate expertise applied to the purification and characterization of synthetic Peptides, Oligonucleotides and molecular conjugates thereof.
This is a laboratory-based role where you will be accountable for providing separation science expertise and facilitate the delivery of different new modalities with right quality to portfolio projects across our therapy areas within AstraZeneca. The team is working in close collaboration with scientists in other functions with the goal to develop the therapeutics of the future. We believe that our new colleague has a problem-solving mindset and can find innovative approaches to complex scientific questions. You work well independently, but you also enjoy teamwork and collaboration and can communicate well across functional boundaries.
Placement: AstraZeneca R&D, Gothenburg, Sweden
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity. We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. We believe that the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. We welcome and consider applications to join our team from all qualified candidates, regardless of their characteristics. We comply with all applicable laws and regulations on non-discrimination in employment (and recruitment), as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements.
Responsibilities
Be laboratory based and work collaboratively with colleagues
Run and maintain chromatographic equipment
Effectively operate with scientists from other functions in a highly cross-disciplinary environment
Qualifications
Essential requirements
Scientific knowledge within analytical chemistry
Technical skills and experience to use and maintain chromatographic equipment
Excellent problem-solving skills
Excellent English, both spoken and written
Work collaboratively, prioritize your own work and act decisively
8122228