Scientific project coordinator (2 positions)
2024-02-05
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 45 000 students and more than 8 000 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The collaborations team is part of the office at MAX IV and handles larger national and international scientific collaboration projects.
The user office acts as a link between the scientific users, research, technical and administrative staff, facility management and external bodies. The scientific success of the facility rests on the research done by our external users, while the operational stability on an efficient communication with funding agencies.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for two project coordinators (4 year projects) working mostly within two running and recently granted project, funded by the European Union through the Horizon Europe and MSCA programmes (RIANA and PRISMAS).
RIANA is aiming at providing supported access analytical research infrastructures all across Europe. Within this project, the MAX IV User Office provides the central project user office, coordinating access for users to facilities all over Europe. As the project coordinator for the user access you will keep in contact and coordinate with the 46 project partner facilities.
PRISMAS is a PhD network providing co-funding for 40 PhD students at 8 Swedish universities, with secondments at MAX IV and in industry. As the project coordinator you will support the remaining student recruitment, follow up on their academic records and organize training events togteher with the project team.
You will support project execution acting as a central contact point for the project consortium, you will be responsible for the efficient execution of specific project tasks, following up on deadlines, preparation of documentation of meetings and workshops, and collecting information for reports.
Your main work tasks will be
- Coordinating MAX IVs participation in the project, by taking care of with follow up, reporting, and documentation, as well as meeting planning and preparation.
- In RIANA, providing the central user office function, coordinating user access workflow, from project applications, proposal review to providing facilities with information for scheduling and follow up.
- In PRISMAS, centrally supporting recruitments, academic record reporting and the organization of training and schools.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- A scientific education background (master in natural sciences or another field of relevance for this position). Alternatively, you have experience as a research administrator in a relevant field.
- Experience working in scientific collaboration projects, in particular with project administration and coordination.
- You speak and write in English with very high proficiency (Europass C1-C2 level).
- Very good command of common administrative / office tools, handle data in Excel with ease, and user experience with web based administration systems.
- You have experience with documentation handling.
Below are seen as merits
- Experience from EU funded projects, and bi-/multilateral projects
- Experience from organizing collaboration meetings and workshops
As a person you are proactive, autonomous and stable. You take responsibility for own task, and structure your own ways of tackling problems. You keep a calm perspective on a stressed situation and focus on the right things. You are a good collaborator and communicator, are able to bring your needs and views forward and can take in information and request from others. You are quality conscious. You can work efficiently on your own but also adapt to team work.
Your role expects some travel.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttps://sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Selection and interviews are ongoing during the application period.
Probationary period may apply.
On call services may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
