School Librarian

Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Täby
2023-04-22


Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.

More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se

IES Täby is now looking for a school librarian!

This position would suit you if you are interested in development, work with children, young people and adults, to inspire other people and want to make a difference!

As a librarian, you inspire children and young people to read, search for information, support and develop.

We are looking for someone who has experience in the field and has a pedagogical approach and interest in teaching students and collaborating with colleagues in the field, motivating reading, ordering books, etc.

It is important if you are equally comfortable communicating in both Swedish and English, as half of our staff is English-speaking and the daily language is English.

Please apply to the H.R, Hanna Spinova with a cover letter and CV to hanna.spinova.taby@engelska.se

Ersättning
Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hanna.spinova.taby@engelska.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB (org.nr 556462-4368), https://taby.engelska.se

Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Täby

Kontakt
Hanna Spinova
hanna.spinova.taby@engelska.se

Jobbnummer
7689368

