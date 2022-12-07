School IT
2022-12-07
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IT Representative
Do you have a passion for IT and enjoy sharing your knowledge and enjoy working in an international educational environment with high academic expectations? We are currently recruiting for a full-time position with commencement as soon as possible.
The main responsibilities involve local:
• IT Resource planning and maintenance (using existing suppliers and solutions)
• IT Support and training (staff and students)
• IT Operations (informing service providers on issues).
• Following IT and Information Security guidelines
At Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. At IES the international perspective is part of your every day, you can visit the world without leaving home.
IES Johanneberg is a Grade 7-9 compulsory school in the inner city of Gothenburg, and we follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. We have a diverse group of 560 students from across the Gothenburg region and we teach 48 different mother tongue languages for our students. Our great team consists of teachers and support staff who come from all over the world and share the commitment and enthusiasm of creating the best possible conditions for learning and wellbeing at our school. Our students achieve high results both in terms of academic results and in developing life skills. We are very proud of the fact that our school is a safe, fun and exciting place for learning.
Your qualifications
We are looking for a team player who is competent and can manage to be involved in many areas at the same time to ensure efficient and cost effective use of IT services throughout the whole school. You are a positive and outgoing person which enables you to give the best support and build confidence in the ICT area for our staff and students.
The role is entry level and diverse. You may find yourself assisting within a classroom environment and host workshops and training modules tailored for staff and students one day, while planning and doing maintenance of the IT resources the other. Previous experience of system administration and hardware maintenance is a plus. Our main platform is Google Workspace for Education (formerly known as Google Apps).
You will work to support the development of all ICT related areas within the school, both for education and administration and you are always ready to help the school develop in the right direction and work proactively to prevent issues.
To support you in your role there are both a local and central onboarding process and a central information system to guide you in most tasks you will encounter. You will also be a part of the IES IT Representative group which has tools for communication and advisory between the schools together with biweekly themed training sessions, drop in video chats, and a mandatory monthly video meeting hosted by IES HQ. All our services are provided by external drift partners who you will be in close contact with for support and maintenance.
Role specific responsibilities
• Develop and support needs to educate our students using our IT services
• Maintain and optimise the school's IT environment (Hardware and software)
• Ensure that staff and students are able to access their accounts and IT services
• Manage the use of devices accordingly
• Implement the role of IT Representative according to the IES standard
• Be part of the collaborative community of IT representatives within IES
• Onboard colleagues to IT services used
Support responsibilities
• Support staff in the use of IT systems on an ongoing basis
• Support staff and students to follow IT procedures correctly
• Support and develop the use of the latest educational technology within the curriculum
• Support and develop the use of the latest education technology within Special Education
• Support with reception times and break duties or other tasks as scheduled and delegated.
• Support with facilities tasks as delegated.
• Support with IT and administrative tasks as delegated by the Assistant Principals or Principal
• Support the Principal and the data privacy function (DPCP) to meet the Data Privacy duties.
Application
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter. Recruitment is ongoing and the vacancy may be filled before the closing date, so please apply as soon as possible.
We look forward to reading your application! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://johanneberg.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Göteborg Sr Johanneberg Kontakt
Carl Waddington carl.waddington.johanneberg@engelska.se 0737085582 Jobbnummer
7239653