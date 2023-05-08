School Counsellor (permanent, 50%)
Stift Stockholm International School / Kuratorjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kuratorjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Stockholm International School i Stockholm
Reports to: Dean of Students
The counsellors at SIS are a social emotional guide and a life coach for students. They develop, implement and manage school guidance programs while working with students in individual, small group and classroom settings. They assist students with creating a conducive learning environment & plans for their education and life. They monitor student social emotional progress to ensure counselling programs are effective.
Main roles and responsibilities:
Support students in relation to personal, social and emotional needs
Coach and advise parents
Serve as student advocate and counsel on personal problem-solving skills
Serve as Deputy Safeguarding members in the Child Protection Committee
Coordinate on behalf of students and the school (when needed) and be the liaison with external agencies (Social Services, referrals to outside professionals, etc.)
Maintain confidential documentation of all incidents brought to their attention
Collaborate in creating and analysing student surveys
Collaborate with teachers to identify problematic student behaviours in need of intervention, and make recommendations that can be implemented in classroom
Lead conflict resolution training and support for the students
Work closely in the transitioning of students from one grade to the next; collaborate with leadership to make recommendations from a social-emotional perspective for student placement
Support teaching staff in the collaboration with parents, when needed, and close collaboration with teachers and staff to develop strategies that are in the best interest of the student
Implementation and follow-through of student programs:
Support the development of the Advisory programs in the school and help with its implementation
Contribute to the development of the PSHE curriculum in the school and supporting teachers in its implementation
Initiate new programs at school based on the social emotional needs of the student body
Bring in the latest research regarding student wellbeing practices into the school community and educate the community
Collaboration with the Learning Support Team:
Collaborate with Learning Support to make recommendations for supplemental support for students in need
Collaborate with admissions when needed in reviewing applications of students with special needs to determine school's suitability to meet those needs
Guidance and counselling:
Work in the area of advising students in regards to Swedish gymnasium / IB program in Upper school
Uploads 9th-grade student grades to the required Swedish platform.
Implement and promote Fair and Equal Treatment Plan, Child Protection, and anti-bullying interventions
Required Qualifications and Attributes:
Degree in Counselling with an emphasis on social-emotional development and learning
Work experience as a social-emotional counsellor- school experience preferred
Experience in working with and awareness of Swedish laws protecting the rights of children
High familiarity with Fair and Equal Treatment Plan, Child Protection, and anti-bullying interventions
Knowledge of Swedish Gymnasium system
Knowledge of the DP program is a plus
Experience working in an international school environment
Excellent communication, collaboration and organizational skills
A strong ability to establish good rapport with students and adults
Ability to maintain confidentiality
Ability to treat students with positive regard and an open mind
Ability to take initiative and work independently
Desired Skills and Experience:
Fluent in English and working knowledge of Swedish(reading, writing, speaking)
About us
Stockholm International School (SIS) is going through an exciting stage in its history. In autumn 2023, the School will move in to the Norra Latin building which, together with our existing site on Johannesgatan, will create an impressive campus in the heart of the dynamic city of Stockholm. Already the leading choice for the region's globally mobile diplomatic, business, and research community, this new addition to the School will allow us to expand to meet increasing demand from parents and provide a modern teaching environment in landmark buildings of immense heritage.
SIS students represent 60 countries and there are around 35 nationalities among our staff, making us truly international. In our welcoming and supportive community we encourage diversity, and celebrate cultural variety. Our language of learning is English, but our outlook is global.
We recruit committed and accomplished staff who share our vision to educate and inspire generations of global change-makers, and who thrive in a collegiate environment.
Contract:
Permanent, 50 % (with six months probationary period)
Start: August 4, 2023
Salary:
Fixed salary
Application:
Last date of application May 20th. Interview process may start earlier.
Please note that we only accept applications in English and from qualified candidates.
Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
, please mark your email with the subject ' Gr 9 &10 school counsellor'
At Stockholm International School we are committed to protecting children. Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-20
E-post: application@intsch.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "'Gr 9 &10 school counsellor'". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Stockholm International School
, https://stockholmis.se/about-sis/work-at-sis/
Johannesgatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm International School, Jobbnummer
7748311