School Counsellor
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Kuratorjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla kuratorjobb i Sigtuna
2024-02-22
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Upplands Väsby
, Täby
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Sigtuna is looking for a school counsellor from April - September 2024.
The school counsellor must above all contribute to the school working to promote health and prevention, in order to create a good environment for the students. The goal of the counsellor's work is to work systematically, which can mean mapping areas in the school that can lead to ill health and hinder learning. This work can take place at different levels: individual, group and organisation. You will also be responsible for the school's equal treatment work and plan against abusive treatment as well as investigations of violations.
To work in our school is to be part of a professional community and collaboration. Our interprofessional student health team (SCT) includes specialist teachers, study and career guides, school nurses, school psychologists and counsellors. IES has a central student health with a coordinator for the various professions in the overall student health who work for good and equal student health with a strong focus on health promotion and prevention efforts.
We are looking for
• Socionomutbildning or equivalent higher education
• Documented knowledge and experience from supportive work with children and young people
• Experience of collaboration with other functions such as ex. Social services, BUP and IFO
• Independent with good ability to collaborate
• We are looking for team players who are willing to do what is needed for the benefit of our students. Good spoken and written language in both English and Swedish.
• Experience as a school counsellor is of course an advantage, but experience from work in the social services is also positively valued if we feel that you have the right personality to work with us.
If it sounds interesting, write a personal letter, attach your CV and apply today via IES Careers.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-30
E-post: sandy.schafer.sigtuna@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://sigtuna.engelska.se/ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Sigtuna Kontakt
Sandy Schäfer sandy.schafer.sigtuna@engelska.se Jobbnummer
8488113