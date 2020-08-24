SCD (Supply Chain Development) - Need Planner - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Logistikjobb i Älmhult
SCD (Supply Chain Development) - Need Planner
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Älmhult
2020-08-24
Visa alla logistikjobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra-Göinge, Östra Göinge
Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
Company Description
IKEA Supply is part of IKEA Range & Supply and is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development is going into the next phase of a great journey. By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development agenda into one organisation, embedding process and the development and management of digital solutions into the business, we create the best preconditions for meeting the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs. The SCD function includes five areas; Sourcing, Design & Planning, Execution, Intralogistics & Market logistics. Additionally SCD has three assignments to lead and keep together the overarching development in the field of Technology in Supply, Packaging & Identification for total IKEA and the Development Networks to lead collaborative innovation approach around Logistics and Fulfilment. Three support functions will be key to support the whole organisation: BN & Portfolio mgmt., Communication and People & Culture. Our mission is to design & secure the preconditions for a world class supply chain, run and improve everyday solutions, keep together and optimise the development and innovation agenda.
Job Description
As a Need Planner you will lead the need planning process to secure an efficient and effective Supply chain planning through an accurate and balanced Need Plan that achieves agreed Service Level at lowest total cost. You are responsible for the stock structure in assigned range and to review and balance the total need versus capacity in order to make an executable supply plan. You will also be responsible to plan the need in the product change process.
As a Need Planner you will also, among other assignments:
Contribute in leading initiatives together with Supply chain stakeholders in order to identify potential overstock / stock out situations and to act on deviations
Take lead within Sales & Supply Planning and collaborate with all value chain partners in order to secure agreed service levels at lowest total cost
Proactively create, execute and follow up need plans on operational and tactical level and act on deviations when needed
Contribute to defining the optimal replenishment solution, together with the different stakeholders in the supply chain in order to have the optimal replenishment set up
Lead and / or contribute in additional assignments within or across the function
Qualifications
As a person you have a passion for planning and leading in a global assignment. You get motivated by taking leadership in the supply agenda for your range and building trust and relationships with multiple stakeholders by using your communication skills in the best possible way.
You have proven experience and knowledge in:
Supply Chain Planning processes
How Need Planning adds value to service level and cost
Need and capacity planning tools and systems
Solving problems through analytical reasoning
Analysing large amounts of data
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of future opportunities!
Additional Information
We are excited to get to know you and kindly ask you to include the following points in your cover letter:
What work achievements are you most proud of?
Who are you as a person?
Please note that this position will be located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Kindly submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, in English via our recruitment system SmartRecruiters no later than 11th of September 2020.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Aivita Grockyte at +46732575704 or aivita.grockyte@inter.ikea.com
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
IKEA of Sweden AB
Tulpanvägen 8
34381 ÄLMHULT
Jobbnummer
5330230
Sökord
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Älmhult
2020-08-24
Visa alla logistikjobb i Älmhult, Osby, Östra-Göinge, Östra Göinge
Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Of Sweden AB i Älmhult
Company Description
IKEA Supply is part of IKEA Range & Supply and is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Supply Chain Development is going into the next phase of a great journey. By gathering the end-to-end supply chain development agenda into one organisation, embedding process and the development and management of digital solutions into the business, we create the best preconditions for meeting the future with the right competences and business capabilities. By this we will also create the preconditions to a world class supply chain that enable IKEA to efficiently respond to the ever-changing customer needs. The SCD function includes five areas; Sourcing, Design & Planning, Execution, Intralogistics & Market logistics. Additionally SCD has three assignments to lead and keep together the overarching development in the field of Technology in Supply, Packaging & Identification for total IKEA and the Development Networks to lead collaborative innovation approach around Logistics and Fulfilment. Three support functions will be key to support the whole organisation: BN & Portfolio mgmt., Communication and People & Culture. Our mission is to design & secure the preconditions for a world class supply chain, run and improve everyday solutions, keep together and optimise the development and innovation agenda.
Job Description
As a Need Planner you will lead the need planning process to secure an efficient and effective Supply chain planning through an accurate and balanced Need Plan that achieves agreed Service Level at lowest total cost. You are responsible for the stock structure in assigned range and to review and balance the total need versus capacity in order to make an executable supply plan. You will also be responsible to plan the need in the product change process.
As a Need Planner you will also, among other assignments:
Contribute in leading initiatives together with Supply chain stakeholders in order to identify potential overstock / stock out situations and to act on deviations
Take lead within Sales & Supply Planning and collaborate with all value chain partners in order to secure agreed service levels at lowest total cost
Proactively create, execute and follow up need plans on operational and tactical level and act on deviations when needed
Contribute to defining the optimal replenishment solution, together with the different stakeholders in the supply chain in order to have the optimal replenishment set up
Lead and / or contribute in additional assignments within or across the function
Qualifications
As a person you have a passion for planning and leading in a global assignment. You get motivated by taking leadership in the supply agenda for your range and building trust and relationships with multiple stakeholders by using your communication skills in the best possible way.
You have proven experience and knowledge in:
Supply Chain Planning processes
How Need Planning adds value to service level and cost
Need and capacity planning tools and systems
Solving problems through analytical reasoning
Analysing large amounts of data
We offer you a position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of future opportunities!
Additional Information
We are excited to get to know you and kindly ask you to include the following points in your cover letter:
What work achievements are you most proud of?
Who are you as a person?
Please note that this position will be located in Älmhult, Sweden.
Kindly submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, in English via our recruitment system SmartRecruiters no later than 11th of September 2020.
If you have any questions about the role, please contact Aivita Grockyte at +46732575704 or aivita.grockyte@inter.ikea.com
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-24
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
IKEA of Sweden AB
Tulpanvägen 8
34381 ÄLMHULT
Jobbnummer
5330230
Sökord