Sccm - Adaptiva - Cubane Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Solna

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Cubane Solutions AB

Cubane Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna2020-08-23Cubane Solutions AB is a young and dynamic IT Consulting Company that provides English speaking niche expertise to clients with requirement in Information Technology in Swedish market. We attract, recruit, and retain the most knowledgeable and passionate professionals, and we provide a collaborative culture that enables them to thrive professionally and personally. We are passionate about helping you to get connected with the best companies in the marketplace and find an opportunity that is a great match for your individual needs. Strong communication skills, ability to highlight key issues and to communicate them to management and customers.Job DescriptionWe are looking for consultants with below skillset.Good Knowledge in designing, deploying, and troubleshooting an SCCM CB server infrastructure.Knowledge of installation and configuration of SCCM CAS, Primary and Secondary Sites, WSUS / MDT Integration.Should have good knowledge in Windows Servers 2008/2012 and 2016, Active Directory integration and networking concepts.Advance level understanding of Cloud Management Gateway and Co-management configuration.Good knowledge of Azure concept in regards to CMG+CDP and connectivity.Good knowledge of PKI certificate authoritiesHand on to mange multi hierarchy environment and handled replication issuesShould have good Knowledge in SCOM monitoring of SCCM servers and taking the health remediation actions based on SCOM Alerts.Patch Management of Physical and Virtual environments through WSUS/SCCM or SCUP (System Center Updates Publisher).Hand on knowledge of Adaptiva configuration and integrationStrong working knowledge of SQL Server and associated components and creating custom report using SQL Queries.Monitor SCCM server performance & health.Monitor SCCM server to server communications.Administer Client communications.Perform Site resets / Server application rebuilds.Ability to troubleshoot and provide level 3 support for all aspects of the Microsoft SCCM.Good knowledge of custom OSD task sequenceGood understanding of offline\Online media for OS deploymentBuild all core documents and procedures associated with all SCCM/SCCM product deployments.Knowledge on PowerShell cmdlets and scripting.Application Deployment Process with Good knowledge on Mass Software Distribution, software Updates management.Trouble Shooting on SCCM/ConfigMgr Distribution failures and Validating Packaged Applications for Deployment Readiness.SCCM Reporting and Custom Reporting for Deployment.Hands-on experience in executing Incident, Problem and change management process.Must have experience in creating and maintaining SOPs to run offshore operationsExperience in handling Escalated issues including coordination with multiple teams and vendor2020-08-23Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-22Cubane Solutions ABVretenvägen 13 B17154 Solna5329922