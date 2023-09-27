Scania is looking for an Immigration professional

Scania CV AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje
2023-09-27


Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. We are on a journey of change towards digitization, electrification and automation - a journey that presupposes strong, efficient and business-centric HR support.

People & Culture is now concluding a change journey where we at People Business Service & Support in Sweden have an extremely important role. Our department acts as the backbone for Scania and we ensure that all operational HR runs smoothly. People Business Service & Support is about 120 employees serving Scania in Sweden with HR Service Center, HR Administration, Payroll and Time Attendance, HR System Support and Travel Support.

At Scania we hire a lot of people from all over the world and our Immigration & Relocation team is doing a great job to support the employees and their families with residence permits and other queries connected to the immigration process. Now we are looking for a dedicated colleague to join the Immigration & Relocation team.

Your responsibilities

• Manage queries and offer support to the employees/candidates/recruiters/managers
• Ensure all paperwork is completed accurately and in a timely manner
• Draw reports and analyse the data before planning and taking actions
• Work with administration connected to the immigration process
• Communicate/collaborate with the immigration provider in individual cases or for standard follow-ups to ensure deadlines are met
• Continuous updating of our internal documents and systems
• Contact with the Swedish authorities

Your profile

You have education within Human Resources, law or other related field. Or you have equivalent knowledge from experience. You have worked with immigration/mobility before and can act as specialist within the area.

The person we are looking for is a true team player and a service professional. The complexity of the field of migration require you to be accurate and have good communication skills to be able to make the costumers feel secure. The role also require you to be structured and detail-oriented.

As People Business Service & Support currently are undergoing a large transformation towards a more digitized and modern function, we need you to be passionate about change and new environments. You speak Swedish and English fluently and MS Office is a natural part of your day.

More information

Please contact: Gratiela Tirca, Team Leader Immigration & Relocation, gratiela.tirca@scania.com

Application

The application shall contain CV and cover letter no later than 2023-10-08.

