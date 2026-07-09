Scaffolder for Alfa Ställning AB in Stockholm

Alfa ställningar AB / Snickarjobb / Solna
2026-07-09


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Alfa Ställning AB is looking for a scaffolder to join our operations in Stockholm. We work with the montage and dismantling of scaffolding for various construction and renovation projects in the Stockholm area.

Job responsibilities
As a scaffolder with us, you will:

Assemble and dismantle scaffolding in accordance with current safety regulations

Work in a team on different projects around the region

Ensure order and tidiness at the worksite

Follow our procedures for health, safety and working environment

Requirements
We are looking for someone who:

Speaks Swedish, English and Spanish fluently

Has an upper secondary education in construction (or equivalent)

Is strong, punctual and able to work early morning shifts

Is not afraid of heights and enjoys working at high altitudes

Has good physical fitness and a high safety awareness

Holds a valid driving licence (B category or equivalent)

Merits
Experience as a scaffolder or other work within the construction sector

Employment conditions
Type of employment: permanent position with an initial probationary period according to agreement

Scope: full-time, 40 hours per week

Starting date: as agreed

Salary and terms
Salary and terms according to the current collective agreement for the construction industry. Monthly salary from 36,000 SEK, depending on experience and qualifications.

Workplace
Stockholm

How to apply
Send your application with a CV and a short cover letter to alfastallningar@hotmail.com no later than 2026.07.24. Please write "Scaffolder Alfa Ställning" in the subject line.

We welcome applicants from Sweden, from EU/EEA countries and from third countries. For applicants from third countries, employment will be subject to an approved work permit from the Swedish Migration Agency.

Contact
For questions about the position, please contact:
Predrag Simonovic
Contact person, Alfa Ställning AB
E-mail: alfastallningar@hotmail.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: alfastallningar@hotmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Alfa ställningar AB (org.nr 559322-7589)
Tunvägen 15 (visa karta)
170 68  SOLNA

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Predrag Simonovic
alfastallningar@hotmail.com

Jobbnummer
9998694

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