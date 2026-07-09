Scaffolder for Alfa Ställning AB in Stockholm
Alfa ställningar AB / Snickarjobb / Solna Visa alla snickarjobb i Solna
2026-07-09
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa ställningar AB i Solna
Alfa Ställning AB is looking for a scaffolder to join our operations in Stockholm. We work with the montage and dismantling of scaffolding for various construction and renovation projects in the Stockholm area.
Job responsibilities
As a scaffolder with us, you will:
Assemble and dismantle scaffolding in accordance with current safety regulations
Work in a team on different projects around the region
Ensure order and tidiness at the worksite
Follow our procedures for health, safety and working environment
Requirements
We are looking for someone who:
Speaks Swedish, English and Spanish fluently
Has an upper secondary education in construction (or equivalent)
Is strong, punctual and able to work early morning shifts
Is not afraid of heights and enjoys working at high altitudes
Has good physical fitness and a high safety awareness
Holds a valid driving licence (B category or equivalent)
Merits
Experience as a scaffolder or other work within the construction sector
Employment conditions
Type of employment: permanent position with an initial probationary period according to agreement
Scope: full-time, 40 hours per week
Starting date: as agreed
Salary and terms
Salary and terms according to the current collective agreement for the construction industry. Monthly salary from 36,000 SEK, depending on experience and qualifications.
Workplace
Stockholm
How to apply
Send your application with a CV and a short cover letter to alfastallningar@hotmail.com
no later than 2026.07.24. Please write "Scaffolder Alfa Ställning" in the subject line.
We welcome applicants from Sweden, from EU/EEA countries and from third countries. For applicants from third countries, employment will be subject to an approved work permit from the Swedish Migration Agency.
Contact
For questions about the position, please contact:
Predrag Simonovic
Contact person, Alfa Ställning AB
E-mail: alfastallningar@hotmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: alfastallningar@hotmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa ställningar AB
(org.nr 559322-7589)
Tunvägen 15 (visa karta
)
170 68 SOLNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Predrag Simonovic alfastallningar@hotmail.com Jobbnummer
9998694