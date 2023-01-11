Scada Engineer With Passion For Power And Energy
2023-01-11
Nexer Västerås is growing and would like to take you on our journey!
We are an entrepreneurial unit within the Nexer Group (pre. SIGMA IT) that is focusing on the development towards a greener future, where we have a mission to lead change (not follow) and ensure that our customers are at the forefront of change. We are a strategic partner for our customers and work with strategy, technology, and communication. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our society. Bring your passion, bring your execution, and be part of an international team and our fast growing unit at Nexer.
WHO ARE YOU?
As a future colleague, we believe that you like challenges and to keep up to date with new technologies. You see the value of sharing your knowledge and learning from others. Furthermore, you have a customer-oriented attitude and an ability to quickly absorb new information and transform it into creative solutions!
We further believe that you have:
A university degree within a relevant technical area, preferably Computer Science
Strong verbal and written communication skills in English or Swedish
Experience with communication protocols (IEC 61850, DNP3, IEC-101/104)
Experience with databases and high-availability solutions
Experience with scripting languages and automation technologies
Previous experience from critical infrastructure is also a major plus
You live in Sweden or Europe, and want to relocate to Sweden.
Experience in networking/switching and routers.
Responsibilities:
• Your main responsibility will be Station Control and Monitoring (SCM) scope of the projects which includes computer networking, HMI, SCADA, database management.
• You will be an important pilar of global projects throughout all phases of our extensive projects. The different phases are tendering, conceptual design, detailed design, testing, installation, and commissioning
• Building complete infrastructure of networks and systems to support our clients operations.
• Complete assignments on multiple projects of moderate size or portions of major projects, cost-effectively and in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards, and safety requirements.
ABOUT OUR BUSINESS UNIT
Västerås
We are focusing on leading change within power, industry and energy, regardeles of the challenges that the client is facing right now. As a consultant in our team, you will get great opportunities to be involved and influence everyday life and future for yourself and all Swedish citizens. In our fantastic team, our consultants are always getting the development and challenges they need. Through Nexer Academy and our challenging project, your developement will never stand still - that is a guarantee we give you!
ABOUT NEXER
Nexer was created from Sigma IT with the ambition to become the tech company of the future. We have around 1600 consultants and are present in twelve countries and in more than 20 locations in Sweden. We work closely with a number of market-leading companies in the retail, fintech and insurance industry, to name a few. We are leading the change and constantly striving to find new technical solutions. If there's a smarter way to do something, we'll find it. We challenge ourselves every day to think outside the box and help our customers to always stay one step ahead. Services in digitalization, IT and R&D provide increased customer value and growth for organizations both in the Swedish and global markets.
Nexer is entrepreneurial and has over 1500 experts in strategy, technology and communication. We are present in nine countries and in more than 20 locations in Sweden. Nexer is part of the Danir Group and was previously called Sigma IT.
What makes us unique is that we have been awarded with the "Career company of 2023" meaning that we have great developemtn prossibilities. We have also been named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in Sweden and Brazil - twice. Our great social work involvement in Star for Life, Mitt Liv, Pink Programming and Kodcentrum also gives you as an employee the opportunity to make a real difference.
APPLICATION
You are warmly welcome to submit your application below. Unfortunately, we are not able to receive applications by e-mail, but if you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Veronica Khabarova at veronica.khabarova@nexergroup.com
. We receive applications on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply!
