Satellite Data Engineer - Imagery Ingest & MLOps

Location: Stockholm (hybrid) or remote in Sweden
Reports to: Geospatial Lead / Head of Data
Type: Full-time
Role summary
You'll build and operate our imagery ETL: automated ingest from open and commercial sources, a searchable metadata catalog, tiled/cloud- optimized storage, and model-ready datasets. You own orchestration, reliability, cost control, and model serving in production.
What you'll do
Automate ingestion (e.g., Sentinel/Landsat + commercial feeds), normalize metadata, and build a searchable catalog (STAC).
Implement preprocessing: cloud masking, mosaicking, pyramids/tiling, geospatial indexing (GeoParquet/PostGIS).
Orchestrate pipelines with Airflow/Prefect; optimize compute/storage (S3/GCS, COGs, partitioning).
Stand up reliable batch/online model serving with containers/Kubernetes and proper queuing/scaling.
Monitor data freshness, availability, and costs; trigger alerts for anomalies/spikes.
Ensure reproducibility (MLflow/Kubeflow/CI/CD), strong logging/observability, and clear data schemas/APIs to the platform.
Must-have
3-6 years as a data engineer; hands-on EO preprocessing with rasterio/xarray preferred.
Strong Python; experience with S3/GCS, containers, and Kubernetes.
Proven orchestration with Airflow/Prefect and production observability.
Geodata modeling (PostGIS/GeoParquet) and tile-serving strategies.
Practical MLOps exposure-delivered batch/online inference to real users.
Nice-to-have
Cost-optimized large-scale EO processing and commercial feed integrations.
COG pipelines, STAC catalogs, multi-AOI/time-range caching strategies.
Data security and access control for geospatial services.
Why Centersource
You own the backbone that makes our models usable, scalable, and affordable.
Direct business impact: your pipelines drive decisions, forecasts, and revenue.
Product-centric environment focused on reliability, performance, and cost.
How to apply
Email your CV/LinkedIn and a concise description of a production EO/imagery pipeline you built to mai@centersource.io
Subject: Satellite Data Engineer.
Working language: English; Swedish is a plus. Applicants must have the right to work in Sweden.
