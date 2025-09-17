Säsongspersonal kök Brödernas Kalmar
Brödernas Group AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Åre Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Åre
2025-09-17
, Krokom
, Östersund
, Strömsund
, Ånge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brödernas Group AB i Åre
, Östersund
, Härjedalen
, Sundsvall
, Hudiksvall
eller i hela Sverige
Är du sugen på nya utmaningar, en karriär inom restaurangbranschen och ett företag där det går snabbt att växa? Eller vill du bara ha ett extra jobb vid sidan av studierna? Då har du kommit rätt! Det viktiga för oss är att oavsett vilket mål du har för framtiden så har vi garanterat en plats för dig. Hos oss är det dina egna ambitioner och resultat som avgör hur långt du kan gå.
Vad innebär jobbet som Kökspersonal hos oss? Tjänsten innebär att du jobbar i köket och roterar mellan stationer som stekbord, fritering och sallad. Du ser till att det är rent i köket och att egenkontroller följs. Som kökspersonal på Brödernas arbetar du i team och det är därför viktigt att du är en lagspelare och förstår vikten av kommunikation och gruppsamverkan. Vem är du? Vi söker dig som gillar ett högt arbetstempo, är serviceinriktad och älskar att jobba med människor. Du tycker om att jobba med andra och vill ha en karriär i restaurangbranschen. Vad erbjuder vi? Vi erbjuder en fartfylld arbetsplats som är mitt under en stor expansion vilket innebär mycket goda möjligheter att utvecklas med företaget.
Rekryteringsprocessen När du har sökt tjänsten så kommer du att få tillgång till en länk för en digital intervju med roboten Hubert som tar ca 20 - 30 minuter.
Syftet med att Hubert-intervjun är vi vill ge alla kandidater möjligheten att berätta mer om sig själva samt för oss att säkerställa att alla kandidater blir bedömda på samma sätt, oavsett kön, ålder och etnicitet.
Vi ser gärna att du svarar på denna inom 48 - 72 timmar för att snabbt komma vidare i processen. Kolla gärna denna artikel innan intervjun för tips och tricks: https://www.hubert.ai/insights/tips-och-rad-infor-din-forsta-hubert-intervju
Du kommer därefter bli kontaktad av en av våra rekryterare om du blir aktuell för en andra intervju.
Vi ser fram emot att höra från dig!
Intervjuer sker löpande så tveka inte! Sök!
Are you eager for new challenges, a career in the restaurant industry and a company where you can grow fast? Or do you just want an extra job alongside your studies? Then you have come to the right place!
Who are the Brödernas?
Brödernas successfully conducts its operations throughout Sweden from Umeå in the north to Malmö in the south. Brödernas are expanding at a rapid pace with the vision of becoming known even outside Sweden's borders. Our ambition is for Brödernas to be associated with good quality and fantastic service. We currently have over 80 opened units in Sweden and we open new units every month.
The important thing for us is that no matter what goal you have for the future, we have guaranteed a place for you. With us, it is your own ambitions and results that determine how far you can go.
What does the job as a Kitchen staff with us mean?
The service means that you work in the kitchen and rotate between stations such as frying tables, frying and salad. You make sure that the kitchen is clean and that self-checks are followed. As a kitchen staff at Brödernas, you work in teams and it is therefore important that you are a team player and understand the importance of communication and group collaboration.
Who are you?
We are looking for you who like a high work pace, are service-oriented and love working with people. You enjoy working with others and want a career in the restaurant industry.
What do we offer?
We offer a fast-paced workplace that is in the middle of a major expansion, which means very good opportunities to develop with the company.
The recruitment process
Once you have applied for the job, you will have access to a link for a digital interview with the robot Hubert, which takes about 20-30 minutes.
The purpose of the Hubert interview is to give all candidates the opportunity to tell more about themselves and for us to ensure that all candidates are judged in the same way, regardless of gender, age and ethnicity.
We are happy to see that you respond to this within 48 - 72 hours to quickly move forward in the process. You will then be contacted by one of our recruiters if you become relevant for a second interview.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Interviews are ongoing, so do not hesitate! Apply! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brödernas Group AB
(org.nr 559083-8073) Arbetsplats
Brödernas Restauranger Kontakt
Magnus Furberg magnus.furberg@brodernas.nu Jobbnummer
9514397