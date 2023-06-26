SAP Technical Solution Architect
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As an SAP Technical Solution Architect, you will play a critical role in transforming businesses by leveraging your expertise in SAP technologies. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements, identify technical challenges, and develop strategic solutions that align with our goals.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
You are a developer at heart, and you probably have experience from a tech lead-, staff engineer- or cloud architect role before. You apply a system thinking when you design solutions, and you see the importance of involving colleagues with other experiences in your work.
• Extensive experience as an SAP Technical Solution Architect, with a deep understanding of SAP systems and modules.
• Proficient in SAP Technology components such as, S/4 HANA, BTP, Integration Suite, SAP Fiori, and other relevant technologies.
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical designs.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to effectively interact with stakeholders at all levels.
• Proven experience in leading development teams and driving successful project deliveries.
Your role at Aurobay
As SAP Technical Solution Architect, you will:
• Belong to a team who ensures that the usage of the SAP platform is correct and efficient and that it fits into Aurobay ' s digital landscape consisting of several other technologies.
• Design and architect end-to-end technical solutions based on SAP technologies, ensuring scalability, performance, and reliability.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and analyze business requirements, translating them into effective technical designs.
• Lead and guide development teams in implementing solutions, providing technical expertise and ensuring best practices.
• Conduct system assessments and performance optimizations to enhance system efficiency and user experience.
• Stay up to date with the latest SAP technologies and trends, continuously enhancing your knowledge and skills.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 10th of July, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Fredrik Alenrot, fredrik.alenrot@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. +46728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
