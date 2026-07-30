SAP Team Leader
Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Örebro Visa alla datajobb i Örebro
2026-07-30
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag i Örebro
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Job description:Is the feeling of having a meaningful job something you like? Would you like to share your thoughts and knowledge to enable growth and profitability? Do you want tho work with ERP services globally? Then this just might be the right challenge for you as we are looking for new team members to our SAP SAP team.
We have a multi ERP strategy within Epiroc and one of our global managed ERP applications is SAP. Our current SAP installation consist of 4 different SAP ERP solutions that is used by 20 customer centers and 2 productions centers. We have started the cloud journey of upgrade one of our installations for the customer center to the SAP S4HANA. The upgrade will let our business to be able to utilise the latest functionality provided from the SAP application. We are therefore looking for strengthening the team with a SAP Team Lead and a SAP Solution Architect.
We work in an open and friendly way, where we support each other to ensure we provide the best possible solutions for our users. We complement each other with a broad knowledge, and we make sure to have fun at work. Within Epiroc IT so have we started the transformation to an agile working model.Your missionAs the SAP Team Leader your main mission will be to lead a team of internal and external resources that is responsible for 4 different SAP ERP solutions that is used by 20 customer centers and 2 productions centers.
You will be responsible for the lifecycle maintenance of the application ensuring compliance with business requirements, IT policies and guidelines. You will drive and follow up that processes are followed for support and change management. You will collaborate with stakeholders and other teams to improve and enhance the business benefits of the SAP application. You will secure resource planning, team capacity, and competence development. In collaboration with the sourcing function, you will have the responsibility for contracts and vendor management for the SAP application.
Your profileYou have an experience within SAP ERP Solutions. You have a University Degree or similar knowledge gained through work experience. Experience with leading teams is beneficial.
You have more than 4 years of experience within an IT area in an international company.
As for your personal skills we are looking for someone who is goal orientated, fast learner and eager to learn along the way.
You are able to adopt new technologies and tools when needed, open-minded to enjoy intellectual sparring and knowledge sharing.
The job requires a lot of collaboration both internally and externally so good interpersonal and communications skills are a prerequisite to be successful in the role.
We also expect you to have good analytical and administration skills.
Location and travel
The location is preferable at one of our Epiroc IT hubs, located in Örebro or Stockholm, (Sweden), Prague, (Czech Republic).
International travel will be part of the role.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. Therefore, we expect our employees to be present in the office at least three days per week, with flexibility for remote work during the remaining working days, depending on business needs and role requirements.
Profile description:
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81253-44348158". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com
702 25 ÖREBRO Arbetsplats
Epiroc Jobbnummer
10016314