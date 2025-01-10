SAP Sustainability Control Tower Consultant
2025-01-10
Position: SAP Sustainability Control Tower Consultant
Location: Sweden
Experience: 8-10 years
Job Overview:
We are seeking an experienced SAP Sustainability Control Tower Consultant with expertise in Plant Maintenance, Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS), and Manufacturing areas. The ideal candidate should have 8-10 years of relevant experience and a proven track record of delivering SAP solutions, especially in sustainability-focused implementations. The role is based in Sweden and involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and support SAP Sustainability Control Tower solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, configure, and implement SAP Sustainability Control Tower solutions aligned with business objectives.
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and define business processes related to sustainability, compliance, and reporting.
Provide functional expertise in SAP Plant Maintenance, EHS, and Manufacturing modules to integrate with sustainability solutions.
Develop and implement sustainability metrics, dashboards, and reporting systems.
Ensure alignment with industry standards and regulatory compliance for sustainability practices.
Work closely with technical teams to design and deliver system enhancements and custom developments.
Conduct workshops, training sessions, and user acceptance testing for end-users.
Support data migration, integration, and validation processes related to sustainability data.
Troubleshoot issues, provide resolutions, and perform system optimizations.
Stay updated with SAP updates, new features, and best practices in sustainability solutions.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
8-10 years of SAP consulting experience, with a focus on Sustainability Control Tower implementations.
Strong expertise in SAP Plant Maintenance, EHS, and Manufacturing modules.
Hands-on experience in sustainability reporting and compliance systems within SAP.
Proficiency in SAP Analytics tools for dashboards and reporting.
Strong knowledge of SAP integration with other systems and third-party applications.
Proven ability to design and implement end-to-end SAP solutions.
Excellent problem-solving, analytical, and communication skills.
Ability to work independently as well as in a team-oriented environment.
Familiarity with agile project methodologies and tools.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in SAP S/4HANA implementations.
Knowledge of SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management (EHSM).
Certification in SAP Sustainability Control Tower or relevant SAP modules.
Experience in data migration tools and methodologies.
Additional Information:
This is a full-time position based in Sweden.
Occasional travel may be required based on project needs.
Competitive compensation package offered based on experience.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-09
careers@acumant.com
E-post: careers@acumant.com
