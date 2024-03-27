SAP Support Lead & Business Process Expert (Supply chain)
2024-03-27
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We are seeking an experienced SAP Support Lead & Business Process Expert to join our dynamic team towards Sales & Supply Chain. If you are a self-driven individual with a passion for delivering exceptional service and are eager to work in a fast-paced global company, Epiroc is the place for you!
Your mission
As SAP Support Lead & Business Process Expert, you will play a vital role in supporting our global operations with your SAP expertise, with specific focus on Sales & Supply Chain. This involves maintaining and enhancing 4 different global SAP ERP solutions used by roughly 20 Customer Centers and 2 Production facilities, while continually seeking opportunities for process enhancement.
You will oversee a dedicated SAP support team, currently made up of consultants based in India. Apart from support, the daily work includes managing smaller projects that fall within your domain, identifying and remedying process gaps and evaluating business benefit of any proposed changes and improvements. Another important part will be to support change management initiatives, ensuring smooth transitions and system adjustments.
As you will work with initiatives and requests cross-functionally and cross-divisionally, it is crucial to understand the processes and needs of our internal stakeholders. You will also work with Business Key Users (BKUs); knowledge-sharing and supporting with FAQs and development of training material.
Your profile
For this role, you must have several years of hands-on experience in SAP Supply Chain and Sales (SD&MM), demonstrating a high level of proficiency as an SAP user and profound understanding of general business processes. Additionally, experience in SAP Warehouse Management (WM) and Production (PP) is advantageous.
The preferred candidate has either previous knowledge or work experience in Epiroc business processes and companies, or experience from responsibilities with the same complexity from a similar role at another employer.
We highly value the personal traits and skills required for this position and team. We seek individuals who are a curious and adaptable, driven by a fast-paced environment with an innovative, problem-solving and highly service-minded attitude towards our stakeholders. You are structured with an analytical mind-set with experience in analyzing complex areas and identifying root causes, planning your own and the team's workload to meet relevant deadlines.
A good command of both written and spoken English is necessary to effectively communicate and collaborate in a global environment.
If this description resonates with you, we look forward to receiving your application!
Location and travel
This position may be localized in Stockholm or Örebro (Sweden) alternatively in Prague (Czech Republic). Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
Please send your application by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-11-12. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Magnus Lönnqvist, ERP Solutions SAP Teamlead, magnus.x.lonnqvist@external.epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Ellinor Ekelöf, Recruitment specialist, ellinor.ekelof@epiroc.com
