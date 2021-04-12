SAP SuccessFactors - Senior Application Expert - Ab SKF - Datajobb i Göteborg
SAP SuccessFactors - Senior Application Expert
Ab SKF / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-12
In a world shaped by population growth, urbanization, digitalization and environmental concerns, industrial reality is the true challenge. And that's exactly where we at SKF want to be. Right at the centre, providing reliable rotation for the real world.
Are you passionate about delivering an excellent employee experience and you have experience of working with SAP SuccessFactors in a global organization? Do you also have good knowledge of HR processes and SAP HCM? Then this might be your next challenge!
We are now inviting a qualified and motivated candidate to join us as
SAP SuccessFactors - Senior Application Expert
As a Senior Application Expert you will be a part of a central team in SKF IT, working closely with HR to develop, implement and maintain trouble-free and effective solutions to our end-users. You will interact with internal stakeholders as well as external such as suppliers and other key stakeholders. This role will offer you a unique opportunity to network in a truly global organization, present in over 130 countries.
Your day-to-day work
To be the foremost expert in our SAP SuccessFactors recruitment modules, Recruiting Management, RCM and Recruiting Marketing, RMK and a steady backup for Employee Central, EC.
To carry out change activities in other modules in co-operation with respective application expert.
To actively drive and support the global roll out of the SAP SuccessFactors application within SKF.
To be part of the sprint team to drive the development of the SAP SuccessFactors solution.
To work with application configuration to follow both a global standard and at the same time support local legislation. This is done via close collaboration with business where you transform business requirements to application solutions.
To act as 4th line support as a Subject Matter Expert for the application.
To support in daily ad-hoc tasks and administrative routines such as processing data requests, ensuring and following up on integration issues and challenging problem solving
We expect you to have / be
At least 5 years' experience with the SAP SuccessFactors application
Experience from different development routines, testing and documentation practices
Expertise working with change in RCM, RMK modules. Including a good understanding of the underlaying EC data
Experience working with change in EC module
A Bachelor's Degree in IT or equivalent education
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Knowledgeable from ETL process
It's also an advantage if you
Have experience from additional SuccessFactors modules
Are fimiliar with ECC or S4 HCM module and integrations
Have a strong HR process knowledge, specifically recruiting
Have previously worked with robotization, machine learning or AI initiatives in HR area.
You will enjoy working here if you
Are business oriented and passionate about delivering an excellent employee experience
Like to work in an international and multi-culture context
Have a strong ability to learn, a systematic and logical mindset and ability to lead self and others
Have ability to coordinate both your own and other's tasks in a project or sprint environment.
Have a genuine interest in creating long term value by the help of IT Tools.
We offer
A job in an international environment
You will be part of a team managing many challenging and varied tasks
A position with an expanding application that will be the future standard in SKF
Great support for your journey of skill development
Some additional information for you
Location: Gothenburg (Sweden), Houten (Netherlands), Poznan (Polen), Saint-Cyr Sur Loire (France) OR Steyr (Austria).
You will report to Manager Finance and HR SAP Global Solutions, SKF IT (located in Gothenburg).
Are you interested?
and meet the above requirements, please submit your application with CV in English no later than 25th of April 2021.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
AB SKF
HORNSGATAN 1
41550 GÖTEBORG
Jobbnummer
5686478
