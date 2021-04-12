SAP SuccessFactors - Senior Application Expert - Ab SKF - Datajobb i Göteborg

Ab SKF / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-04-12In a world shaped by population growth, urbanization, digitalization and environmental concerns, industrial reality is the true challenge. And that's exactly where we at SKF want to be. Right at the centre, providing reliable rotation for the real world.Are you passionate about delivering an excellent employee experience and you have experience of working with SAP SuccessFactors in a global organization? Do you also have good knowledge of HR processes and SAP HCM? Then this might be your next challenge!We are now inviting a qualified and motivated candidate to join us asSAP SuccessFactors - Senior Application ExpertAs a Senior Application Expert you will be a part of a central team in SKF IT, working closely with HR to develop, implement and maintain trouble-free and effective solutions to our end-users. You will interact with internal stakeholders as well as external such as suppliers and other key stakeholders. This role will offer you a unique opportunity to network in a truly global organization, present in over 130 countries.Your day-to-day workTo be the foremost expert in our SAP SuccessFactors recruitment modules, Recruiting Management, RCM and Recruiting Marketing, RMK and a steady backup for Employee Central, EC.To carry out change activities in other modules in co-operation with respective application expert.To actively drive and support the global roll out of the SAP SuccessFactors application within SKF.To be part of the sprint team to drive the development of the SAP SuccessFactors solution.To work with application configuration to follow both a global standard and at the same time support local legislation. This is done via close collaboration with business where you transform business requirements to application solutions.To act as 4th line support as a Subject Matter Expert for the application.To support in daily ad-hoc tasks and administrative routines such as processing data requests, ensuring and following up on integration issues and challenging problem solvingWe expect you to have / beAt least 5 years' experience with the SAP SuccessFactors applicationExperience from different development routines, testing and documentation practicesExpertise working with change in RCM, RMK modules. Including a good understanding of the underlaying EC dataExperience working with change in EC moduleA Bachelor's Degree in IT or equivalent educationFluent in English, both written and spokenKnowledgeable from ETL processIt's also an advantage if youHave experience from additional SuccessFactors modulesAre fimiliar with ECC or S4 HCM module and integrationsHave a strong HR process knowledge, specifically recruitingHave previously worked with robotization, machine learning or AI initiatives in HR area.You will enjoy working here if youAre business oriented and passionate about delivering an excellent employee experienceLike to work in an international and multi-culture contextHave a strong ability to learn, a systematic and logical mindset and ability to lead self and othersHave ability to coordinate both your own and other's tasks in a project or sprint environment.Have a genuine interest in creating long term value by the help of IT Tools.We offerA job in an international environmentYou will be part of a team managing many challenging and varied tasksA position with an expanding application that will be the future standard in SKFGreat support for your journey of skill developmentSome additional information for youLocation: Gothenburg (Sweden), Houten (Netherlands), Poznan (Polen), Saint-Cyr Sur Loire (France) OR Steyr (Austria).You will report to Manager Finance and HR SAP Global Solutions, SKF IT (located in Gothenburg).Are you interested?and meet the above requirements, please submit your application with CV in English no later than 25th of April 2021.Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-04-12Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-25AB SKFHORNSGATAN 141550 GÖTEBORG5686478