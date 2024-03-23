SAP Successfactor consultant
2024-03-23
Assignment description and main responsibilities
Expectations & Tasks
Implementing delta configuration to best practices: You will be expected to have a good understanding of SuccessFactors configuration and best practices. You may be asked to implement delta configuration changes to existing packages to improve their performance and functionality.
Defining industry-specific and localization packages: SAP SuccessFactors solutions are used across a wide range of industries and in different regions of the world. In this role, you may be asked to define industry-specific and localization packages that meet the needs of specific industries or regions. Så ansöker du
