SAP Specialist

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Trollhättan
2023-01-28


Visa alla datajobb i Trollhättan, Essunga, Vänersborg, Lilla Edet, Grästorp eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Trollhättan, Lidköping, Göteborg, Skövde, Halmstad eller i hela Sverige

- We are looking for an experienced ERP specialist that will embark on our digital transformation journey across our ERP Landscape. We are supporting and developing both ECC and S4HANA systems.

You will be part of a diverse team that challenges itself to provide innovative solutions in high profile, complex projects and working alongside excellent colleagues from across the globe.

WHAT YOU DO


You will act as a skilled and knowledge team member, collaborate with subject matter experts, provide the business global SAP support and deliver best practices around the design and implementation of SAP applications and solutions in line with the business requirements.

• Design and configure end-to-end solutions and ensure deliverables are consistent with design principles, standards and methodologies.

• Support acceptance testing for customizations and application releases.

• Support users located at various sites across Europe, US and Asia.

• Expected travel <20 % of year

WHO YOU ARE
Solution Provider


Able to solve problems in straightforward situations by analyzing possible solutions using experience and judgment.

• Energized by Teamwork.

• Demonstrate teamwork and collaboration skills and able to ability to manage priorities effectively.

Effective Communicator


Effective verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English for providing basic information about event timelines, technical designs, system concepts and business impact.

• Passionate about how to transform ERP.

• Eager to drive interdependent ERP solutions to stay resilient, agile, productive, and sustainable by explore functionalities for sourcing and procurement, production execution, plant maintenance, sales order management, transportation management, warehouse management, and more.

Curious about Cloud Environments


Is curious about how SAP RISE and other Cloud technologies can help bring "intelligence" into ERP applications, including machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, block chain and voice enabled technology.

Experienced in SAP


Senior level of experience in SAP application required. Bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent work experience required like 3-5 years of work in a SAP environment.

• Comfortable with development methodologies.

• Have experience with agile ways of working.

• Great consideration will be given to your personal suitability for the position!

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-02
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

Arbetsplats
weITglobal

Kontakt
Monika
monika.mayank@weitglobal.com

Jobbnummer
7389402

Prenumerera på jobb från W.IT.G Consulting AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB: