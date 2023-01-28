SAP Specialist
- We are looking for an experienced ERP specialist that will embark on our digital transformation journey across our ERP Landscape. We are supporting and developing both ECC and S4HANA systems.
You will be part of a diverse team that challenges itself to provide innovative solutions in high profile, complex projects and working alongside excellent colleagues from across the globe.
WHAT YOU DO
•
You will act as a skilled and knowledge team member, collaborate with subject matter experts, provide the business global SAP support and deliver best practices around the design and implementation of SAP applications and solutions in line with the business requirements.
• Design and configure end-to-end solutions and ensure deliverables are consistent with design principles, standards and methodologies.
• Support acceptance testing for customizations and application releases.
• Support users located at various sites across Europe, US and Asia.
• Expected travel <20 % of year
WHO YOU ARE
Solution Provider
•
Able to solve problems in straightforward situations by analyzing possible solutions using experience and judgment.
• Energized by Teamwork.
• Demonstrate teamwork and collaboration skills and able to ability to manage priorities effectively.
Effective Communicator
•
Effective verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English for providing basic information about event timelines, technical designs, system concepts and business impact.
• Passionate about how to transform ERP.
• Eager to drive interdependent ERP solutions to stay resilient, agile, productive, and sustainable by explore functionalities for sourcing and procurement, production execution, plant maintenance, sales order management, transportation management, warehouse management, and more.
Curious about Cloud Environments
•
Is curious about how SAP RISE and other Cloud technologies can help bring "intelligence" into ERP applications, including machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, block chain and voice enabled technology.
Experienced in SAP
•
Senior level of experience in SAP application required. Bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent work experience required like 3-5 years of work in a SAP environment.
• Comfortable with development methodologies.
• Have experience with agile ways of working.
