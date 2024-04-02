SAP Solution Expert Store Operations
2024-04-02
Join BAUHAUS Nordics as an SAP solution expert within Store Operations and be part of an exciting green-field SAP retail implementation. We are building the IT future for BAUHAUS in the Nordic countries: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland - now you can become part of our journey!
We have implemented the very latest versions of the retail solution including S4/HANA, SAP CAR, F&R, BW and PO in collaboration with SAP.
In this role, you will work in a friendly and informal environment with a hands-on approach. You will have the chance to shape the solution for one of the most ambitious SAP retail implementations in the Nordic countries. Your contribution will be significant.
With the right mindset and can-do attitude, you will have the opportunity to build, learn, implement, and have fun along the way.
Main tasks
As one of our solution experts your job tasks will include:
Responsible for the SAP solution within your area and together with our business experts find the best possible solution for our business
Do customizing in SAP
Create the solution design
Write solution documentation and the functional specification for our developers
Analyzing defects as 3rd level
Execute testing and implementation
The tasks will be done within your area as we are looking for a solution expert within Store Operations.
The workplace can be agreed upon individually, with options in Järfälla or Sickla.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you need to have profound SAP knowledge from previous positions, and you can work hands-on from day one with support from colleagues. Being part of a small, but very independent team, you need to be a team player. You must also have a hunger and interest in learning new things and a positive attitude towards challenges.
Our corporate language is English, which means it is essential that you can speak and write English fluently. Experience in retail and/or e-commerce is advantageous, but your overall SAP experience and attitude are what truly matter. Our culture is informal and agile, and with just the right amount of structure to keep you focused and productive. We thrive on collaboration and enjoy seeing well-executed solutions in the hands of business users. Your team will have between 4-7 members, depending on area.
We are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and will fill the position once we find the right candidate.
We are excited to receive your application!
About BAUHAUS:
A creative workplace where you have numerous points of contact within the company and are given opportunities for personal development and an exciting career, both in Sweden and abroad as we currently operate in 19 countries. BAUHAUS is an inspiring workplace with an open environment and a lot of joy, and we highly value being a good employer. To achieve this and create a healthy and safe work environment where everyone can feel included and have the opportunity to grow, we operate according to some guidelines, so we appreciate if you share our views on a good work environment.
We contribute to a positive company culture and a fun workplace.
We recognize success and innovative ideas.
We work towards a safe and secure work environment.
We have zero tolerance for harassment and discrimination.
We accept no form of corruption.
We work towards sustainable development.
We adhere to policies, guidelines, and legal requirements.
BAUHAUS aims to allow employees to grow with the company and often recruits internally. We believe it's important to offer our employees development opportunities, so we have our own training programs in areas such as sales and leadership. We also have a Talent program where individuals have the chance for personal development and to participate in mentorship programs with their own mentor, all to strengthen their own careers. X is one of Europe's largest retail chains for workshop, home, and garden, with nearly 300 stores in 19 countries, including 24 stores and an online shop in Sweden. We have over 20,000 employees worldwide and approximately 3,000 in Sweden. We are present from Umeå in the north to Malmö in the south. Ersättning
