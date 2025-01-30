SAP Solution Expert Finance & Controlling
Bauhaus & co Kb / Datajobb / Järfälla Visa alla datajobb i Järfälla
2025-01-30
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bauhaus & co Kb i Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
SAP Solution Expert Finance & Controlling - Based in Denmark or Sweden
Join BAUHAUS Nordics as an SAP solution expert within Finance & Controlling and become part of an exciting SAP retail organization. We are developing the IT future for BAUHAUS in the Nordic countries: Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland - and now you can be part of our journey, based in our service center in Tilst, Denmark or Stockholm, Sweden!
We have implemented the latest versions of the SAP retail solution, including S4/HANA, SAP CAR, F&R and PO, in collaboration with SAP.
In this role, you will work in a friendly and informal environment with a hands-on approach. You will have the opportunity to shape the solution for one of the most ambitious SAP retail implementations in the Nordic region. Your contributions will be significant.
With the right mindset and a can-do attitude, you'll have the chance to build, learn, implement, and enjoy the process along the way.
In addition to our current markets, we are also running an exciting project where we will be expanding our SAP implementation to Finland and Estonia. Within this year, we plan to go live with SAP in these countries, offering you the opportunity as an SAP solution expert to be part of an expansive and dynamic journey. Your expertise will be crucial in ensuring a successful launch.
Main tasks
As one of our solution experts, your job tasks will include:
Taking responsibility for the SAP solution within your area and collaborating with our business experts to find the best possible solutions
Customizing SAP solutions
Creating solution designs
Writing solution documentation and functional specifications for our developers
Analyzing defects at a 3rd level
Executing testing and implementation
The tasks will be centered around your expertise, as we are looking for a solution expert within Finance & Controlling area.
Location
The workplace is based at our service center in Tilst, Denmark or Stockholm, Sweden.
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, you need profound SAP knowledge from previous positions and the ability to work hands-on from day one, with support from your colleagues. As part of a small, independent team, you need to be a team player with a hunger to learn and a positive attitude towards challenges.
Our corporate language is English, so it is essential that you are fluent in both spoken and written English. Experience in retail and/or e-commerce is advantageous, but what truly matters is your SAP experience and proactive attitude. Our culture is informal and agile, with just enough structure to keep you focused and productive. Collaboration is key, and we take pride in delivering well-executed solutions for our business users. Your team will consist of 8 members.
We are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and will fill the position once we find the right candidate.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About BAUHAUS:
A creative workplace where you have numerous points of contact within the company and are given opportunities for personal development and an exciting career, both in the Nordics and abroad as we currently operate in 19 countries. BAUHAUS is an inspiring workplace with an open environment and a lot of joy, and we highly value being a good employer. To achieve this and create a healthy and safe work environment where everyone can feel included and have the opportunity to grow, we operate according to some guidelines, so we appreciate if you share our views on a good work environment.
We contribute to a positive company culture and a fun workplace.
We recognize success and innovative ideas.
We work towards a safe and secure work environment.
We have zero tolerance for harassment and discrimination.
We accept no form of corruption.
We work towards sustainable development.
We adhere to policies, guidelines, and legal requirements.
BAUHAUS aims to allow employees to grow with the company and often recruits internally. We believe it's important to offer our employees development opportunities, so we have our own training programs in areas such as sales and leadership. We also have a Talent program where individuals have the chance for personal development and to participate in mentorship programs with their own mentor, all to strengthen their own careers. BAUHAUS is one of Europe's largest retail chains for DIY, home, and garden, with nearly 300 stores in 19 countries. We have over 20,000 employees worldwide and approximately 6,000 in the Nordics. Ersättning
By agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bauhaus & Co KB
, http://www.bauhaus.se Arbetsplats
Bauhaus & Co Kb Jobbnummer
9135743