SAP SD Specialist to Samsung to Samsung

Om tjänsten Why join our team?If you are interested in SAP SD/LE/EDI and want to join a team that supports it, there are several compelling reasons why you should consider joining this team.Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology:We offer an exciting opportunity to work with cutting-edge SAP technology in a dynamic and fast-paced environment. As part of our team, you'll be at the forefront of digital transformation, leveraging SAP SD/LE solutions integrated with EDI to optimize supply chain, Online Store, and logistics operations.We continuously invest in the latest advancements in AI, automation, and cloud-based solutions, giving you the chance to expand your expertise and stay ahead in the industry. If you're passionate about technology and eager to work on innovative projects that drive real business impact, this is the perfect place for you!Collaborative and supportive team culture:This team is dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions and services to internal or external customers. The team members work closely together, sharing knowledge and expertise to ensure that each. The project is a success. By joining this team, you will be part of a collaborative and supportive culture that values teamwork and professional development.Opportunity for growth and advancement:As a member of this team, you will have the opportunity to grow and advance your career.The team offers training and development programs to help you enhance your skills and expand your knowledge. Additionally, as the team continues to grow, there may be opportunities for leadership and management roles. What will this role achieve?As an SAP SD/LE/EDI specialist, you will play a critical role in enhancing our order-to-cash, E-commerce, and logistics processes. Job scope & key deliverables
• Enhancing EDI Integration - Improve data accuracy and automation through seamless Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) with vendors and third-party logistics providers.
• Supporting Digital Transformation - Contribute to SAP process automation and new system integrations to enhance business performance.
• Supporting E-Commerce Systems - Integrate and optimize SAP SD/LE with our e-commerce platforms to ensure smooth order fulfillment, inventory synchronization, and real-time transaction processing.(Cowork with Finance and E-commerce team)
• Enabling Business Growth - Optimize SAP solutions to improve scalability, flexibility, and operational effectiveness, directly impacting revenue and customer satisfaction.
• Improving User Experience - Work closely with business teams to design user-friendly SAP functionalities, ensuring smooth adoption and efficiency across departments.
Kvalifikationer What do we need for this role?
• Experience with SAP SD/LE/EDI - Strong functional knowledge of Sales and Distribution (SD) and Logistics Execution (LE) modules, including configuration and troubleshooting.
• EDI knowledge - Hands-on experience with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration, mapping, and troubleshooting transactions with customers and suppliers.
• E-Commerce support Experience - Understanding of SAP's role in B2B/B2C e-commerce platforms, order fulfillment, and inventory synchronization.
• SAP S/4HANA Knowledge (Preferred) - Experience in SAP S/4HANA migration or implementation is a plus.
• Process Improvement Mindset - Ability to analyze business needs, identify process gaps, and implement SAP solutions that enhance efficiency.
• Technical Skills - Familiarity with IDOCs, ABAP debugging, and middleware integrations is beneficial.
• Collaboration & Communication - Ability to work closely with cross-functional teams, business users, and external partners to drive successful SAP implementations and improvements.
• Problem-Solving Ability - A proactive approach to troubleshooting and resolving issues in a fast-paced environment.
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry with many opportunities to grow and develop! To enjoy working with us, you must appreciate tempo, change, and taking initiative.
Om arbetsgivaren 21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat.
Ersättning
fast lön friskvård
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 21Activa Bemanning & Rekrytering AB
(org.nr 559313-8133) Arbetsplats
21Activa Entreprenad AB Kontakt
Anja Lowndes 0706187297
9479650