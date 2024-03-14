SAP SD/MM Consultant
We are looking for SD/MM consultants. You are welcome to apply if you have experience only working as a Master data consultant.
Configure and customize SAP SD/MM modules to align with business processes.
Implement pricing procedures, sales document types, and delivery processes.
Design and implement seamless integration solutions with other SAP modules and external systems.
Ensure smooth communication between SAP SD and related modules for end-to-end business processes.
Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand and analyze their sales and distribution requirements.
Translate business needs into functional specifications for SAP SD configuration.
Lead SAP SD implementation projects from inception to completion.
Develop project plans, timelines, and resource allocations for successful delivery.
Conduct regular system monitoring and maintenance tasks to ensure optimal performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Finance, Material Management, and other relevant departments.
Communicate effectively with stakeholders to ensure alignment between business goals and SAP SD solutions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-13
