Sap S/4 Hana Abap Developer
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
Are you committed and passionate about delivering solutions that support our business? Do you go the extra mile to understand requirements and processes that enable us to propose and build solutions that meet business needs and expectations? Then you should apply and become part of our department Customer Billing and CRM Solutions as an application engineer and use your talent to reach Vattenfall's business goals.
Customer Billing and CRM Solutions, which is part of Customer IT that develops and operates specialized IT solutions based on SAP IS-U and SAP CRM supporting all Nordic business units in Vattenfall that have a customer relation.
As an SAP S4/Hana Developer you are responsible to provide expertise to ensure that stable and reliable solutions are designed, developed, implemented and maintained and you will contribute to quality assurance activities to meet business needs.
The responsibilities will include e.g.:
Initiate and maintain continuous dialogue with business stakeholders
Create technical solutions and be responsible for implementation of error corrections, small assignments and projects.
Secure that implemented changes fulfill business needs and are compliant with relevant regulatory requirements and internal policies / guidelines.
Collaborate with business users, functional consultants and other relevant IT departments
Qualifications
We believe that you have strong communicative skills and a creative and analytical mindset. You are always eager to learn more even though you already have in-depth ABAP knowledge. Finally you are a person who wants to develop colleagues by proactively coaching and supporting them.
Vattenfall is an innovative strong company which you strengthen with your ideas and passion about IT and SAP. Furthermore, methodologies like Waterfall, Agile and ITIL are familiar.
We would also like you to have:
Relevant developer skills and experience in SAP S/4 HANA
Experience with ABAP OO and BADI
Experience with integration technologies
Experience with S/4 HANA-related modeling and development
Knowledge of ABAP Performance Tuning
Experience with SAP BTP
Interest in or experience with AI tools, automation, or data-driven ways of working
English both spoken and written format
Other knowledge that is nice to have:
Technical knowledge in OData, Web Client development, Workflow, CDS views, AMDP
Functional knowledge of relevant SAP modules (IS-U, PM, SD, CRM)
Knowledge of the Swedish Utility Market
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Stockholm, Solna.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Danijela Nikic, danijela.nikic@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Julia Norberg, julia.norberg@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall ́s switchboard +46 8 739 50 00. Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO).
We welcome your application in English no later than 2026-08-09. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website and that you refrain from submitting a cover letter with your application. You apply quickly and easily by answering screening questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall, we value being active, positive, open, and safety-conscious. We are looking for employees who share our vision and can contribute to strengthening our corporate culture. We firmly believe that diversity helps build a more profitable and attractive company, and we strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall actively works to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender identity, religion/belief, sexual orientation, or disability. Read more about how we work with diversity and inclusion here.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Working at Vattenfall means working with critical societal infrastructure. Therefore, many of our positions are security-classified, and you may be required to fill a wartime posting. If this position is security-classified, a security clearance will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act. Any potential wartime posting will be based on the employment contract and the Total Defence Service Act.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
9980766