SAP S/4 Analyst II
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-09
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
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At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of – for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Tetra Pak is running the Next Chapter Systems Platform (NCSP) programme, implementing S/4 Hana in Tetra Pak to replace our old SAP ECC solutions over the next 5 years.
We are seeking skilled SAP S/4 Analysts to join our dynamic team in our NCSP Journey. The ideal candidate will be passionate about ensuring the quality and reliability of our NCSP journey through requirements gathering, design, test, data migration, cutover & hyper care. As an Analyst, you will play a crucial role in developing and implementing SAP best practice and Standard and collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure high-quality deliverables.
What you will do
Key Responsibilities
1. Project team member
To Configure, develop and test SAP S/4 to cover your relevant assigned based business scenarios.
To Drive and contribute in related part of Tetra Pak SAP S/4 solution: Requirements gathering, configure, design, test, data migration, cutover & hyper care.
Ensure to meet and deliver as per Project Phase and Timelines
Be Hyperaware on industry trends and best practices in SAP PS.
2. Testing, Quality Assurance & Documentation
Participate in various testing phases including Unit Testing (UT), System Integration Testing (SIT), and User Acceptance Testing (UAT).
Support defect tracking, analysis, and resolution in collaboration with development teams.
Assist in ensuring solution quality, performance, and compliance with defined standards.
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation such as:
Functional and technical specifications
Test scripts and test cases
• User guides and training materials
Contribute to knowledge transfer and ensure proper documentation is available for global teams.
3. Continuous Improvement & Innovation
Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives to enhance system performance and user experience.
Identify opportunities for automation, optimization, and process improvements within SAP S/4HANA.
Support design and implementation of system enhancements and new functionalities.
Participate in innovation projects that drive efficiency and scalability of the SAP landscape.
We believe you have
Education
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
Technical Skills
Basic understanding of ERP systems (SAP knowledge is an advantage but not mandatory).
Familiarity with programming concepts (e.g., ABAP, Java, Python, or similar is a plus).
Understanding of software development lifecycle (SDLC), testing methodologies, or system integration concepts is beneficial.
Soft Skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Good communication and documentation abilities.
Attention to detail, especially in testing and quality assurance tasks.
Willingness to learn and adapt in a fast-paced, global environment.
Ability to collaborate effectively across multicultural teams.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 23 July 2026.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Margaretha Sveadotter at +464 636 2853.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Elizabeth Ayivor at +2771 310 2084.
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9998612