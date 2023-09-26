SAP Release Coordinator
we are looking for a SAP Release coordinator.
As an SAP Release coordinator, you will be part of the SAP Release Management team, responsible for managing release and Technical upgrade coordination across all product teams on the SAP platform. You will work cross-functionally among several product teams, and therefore have the ability to make an impact on a larger scale!
Work tasks:
• Responsible for managing release and technical upgrade coordination across all product teams on the SAP platform (5 years of experience).
• Securing that the release and deployment processes are followed by the product teams are on time and that potential challenges are solved in an efficient manner
• Ability to collaborate effectively with Engineers in other Product or Enabling engineering teams to solve and reduce SAP deploy dependencies
• To succeed in this role, cross-functional collaboration with carious stakeholders will be a key
Technical Competences
• Need to have worked with Active Control (5 years of experience)
• Need to have an understanding of how SAP landscape and SAP solution works
• Experience of Retail & Logistics SAP
Personal Competences
• Ability to collaborate and co-create with other product teams across products.
• Ability to understand and analyse complex information and share it in effective and powerful communications.
• Ability to understand people psychology and to connect to people to encourage new behaviours.
• Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments.
• Strong in planning, execution and follow up together with a "can-do attitude"
• Proven ability to align different areas and skill sets around a common goal and achieve successful overall delivery
• Ability to identify and manage priorities and act accordingly
• Stakeholder management with both business and IT Ersättning
