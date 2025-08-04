SAP Project Manager - Stockholm
The Project Manager is responsible for overseeing the IT components of the project, ensuring alignment with goals related to scope, budget, schedule, quality, and stakeholder expectations. This includes defining the project design (such as resource allocation, objectives, and deliverables), developing the project plan, managing contracts (when third-party services are involved), overseeing the budget, driving project execution, ensuring successful project closure, and managing resource utilization throughout the lifecycle.
Required Skills and Experience
Strong, broad-based knowledge of various technologies
Up to 9 years of experience in project management
Proven ability to manage and take ownership of regular project tasks and deliverables
Effective at enhancing team performance and driving collective success
Start and Application Details:
Start Date: 2025-09-01
End Date: 2025-12-12
Workload: Part-time (50%)
Application Deadline: As soon as possible
Location: Stockholm
Contact Person: 0790 062 711
Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis!
