SAP Program Manager
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Role – Program Manager
Technology – SAP S/4 Hana
Job Description
Are you an SAP program manager with a solid experience in running transformation projects and rollouts? Would you like to further expand the scale and canvas of what you have done so far? Then we have the right opportunity for you! We have very interesting ongoing and future S4 Hana transformation projects which would enable you to be part of a very exciting journey. We offer you not only a learning environment with modern "on-demand" learning methods in which you can deepen your knowledge, but you will get to apply those learnings in real-time. As program anchors, you will participate in an end-to-end journey which includes the following activities:
• Generating leads from your key customers,
• Building roadmaps for S4 transformation for your customers
• Identifying opportunities for digitization leveraging AI, Blockchain, IoT and other levers
• Organizing assessments, due diligences, transformation workshops
• Establishing business case for the transformation initiatives
• Establishing methods, cooperation models, new ways of working (e.g. Agile)
• Driving engagement directly with the business on the customer side
• Driving Customer Satisfaction Index and managing expectations with the customer stakeholders to ensure a consistent top rank for Infosys
• Realizing business blueprints, Proof of Concepts, transformation plans, change management and learning plans
• Creating long term cost indications for securing budgets across implementation, deployments and AMS, orchestrating the creation program SOWs and creating a culture of on budget delivery
• Creating clear scope and commercial baselines, identify change request opportunities and driving customer alignments for additional revenue compensation and without any effort overruns
• Ensuring project profitability as per organisational and service line guidelines while maintaining a balance with delivery quality and timeliness
• Delivering S4 Hana minimum viable products, templates, complete products and pilots
• Getting buy-ins and acceptance from the business on your delivered products
• Defining rollout strategies leveraging industrialization and fit for purpose, tooling especially data transition
• Building strategic relationship with partners and product organizations like SAP, Microsoft etc. in delivering joint synergy and value to your customers
• Becoming One-Infosys face to your customer by managing services belonging to multiple Infosys internal service lines
You will be supported in your endeavor by an A Team comprising of handpicked experts and leaders from the globally available Infosys talent pool. As a true leader of the team, you will be responsible for the career aspirations, performance management and training needs of the people who will work in your teams. Your team will expect you to be a hands on manager, completely approachable for them to understand their constraints and concerns and ready to act as a facilitator to remove the hurdles and impel them towards a higher level of performance.
As the one face to the customer, you will take along various service lines, giving guidance to the relevant delivery heads on the staffing needs, commercials, availabilities and the interests of the service lines even as you try to build synergies amongst them to craft efficient, lean and quality solutions for your customers.
Knowledge / Skills required
• Experience in managing large multiple projects, each project with multiple tracks
• Experience with large scale SAP projects and accompanying knowledge in implementation and rollout programs
• Previous experience with managing multi-locational teams including offshore and near shore teams
• Fluent written and spoken English
Preferred skills
• 8-10 successful SAP full cycle implementations as program manager for on-site and offshore Teams.
• Experience in working with location business managers as well as in-depth knowledge of business processes, roadmap definitions, fit-gap analysis and change management.
• Experience in the areas of the discrete manufacturing industry and/or automotive and/or chemicals.
• Natural talent in the art of people management including team building and driving grounds-up innovation.
• Experience in the area of proposal management, pre-sales and driving a sales pitch.
• Good analytical and logical problem-solving skills combined with the talent to quickly grasp new tasks.
• Excellent communication and documentation skills.
• Knowledge /certification of S4 Hana and Scrum Master /Agile Coach can be additional benefits that you bring with you.
• PMP or comparable certification.
About us
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in 59 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.
All aspects of the hiring process and employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28
E-post: kothakapu.2148613@infosys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040)
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Kontakt
Aditi Sondhi aditi_sondhi@infosys.com Jobbnummer
10015557