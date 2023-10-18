SAP Program Manager
Job- Program Manager
Technology - SAP S4 Hana
Location-Gothenburg, Sweden
Department - SAP Practice, Infosys
Compensation - On par with the best in the industry (including Bonus)
• - Only candidates with an employer-independent work permit for Sweden or the EU can be considered - -
Job Description
Are you an SAP Program Manager with a solid experience in running transformation projects and rollouts? Would you like to further expand the scale and canvas of what you have done so far? Then we have the right opportunity for you! We have very interesting ongoing and future S4 Hana transformation projects which would enable you to be part of a very exciting journey. We offer you not only a learning environment with modern "on-demand" learning methods in which you can deepen your knowledge, but you will get to apply those learnings in real-time. As program anchors, you will participate in an end to end journey from
generating leads from your key customers,
building roadmaps for S4 transformation for your customers,
identifying opportunities for digitization leveraging AI, Blockchain, IoT and other levers,
Organizing assessments, due diligences, transformation workshops
establishing business case for the transformation initiatives
establishing methods, cooperation models, new ways of working (e.g. Agile)
driving engagement directly with the business on the customer side
realizing business blueprints, Proof of Concepts, transformation plans, change management and learning plans
delivering S4 Hana minimum viable products, templates, complete products and pilots
getting buy-ins and acceptance from the business on your delivered products
defining rollout strategies and partnering your customers with a rapid deployment approach
driving change in your programs by rapidly moving towards flexible, modular architectures and DevOps
building strategic relationship with partners and product organizations like SAP, Microsoft etc. in delivering joint synergy and value to your customers
becoming One-Infosys face to your customer by managing services belonging to multiple Infosys internal service lines
You will be supported in your endeavor by an A Team comprising of handpicked experts and leaders from the globally available Infosys talent pool. As a true leader of the team, you will be responsible for the career aspirations, performance management and training needs of the people who will work in your teams. Your team will expect you to be a hands on manager, completely approachable for them to understand their constraints and concerns and ready to act as a facilitator to remove the hurdles and impel them towards a higher level of performance.
As the one face to the customer, you will take along various service lines, giving guidance to the relevant delivery heads on the staffing needs, commercials, availabilities and the interests of the service lines even as you try to build synergies amongst them to craft efficient, lean and quality solutions for your customers.
Knowledge / Skills required
Experience in managing large multiple projects, each project with multiple tracks
At least 18 years of experience with large scale SAP projects and accompanying knowledge in implementation and rollout programs.
Previous experience with managing multi-locational teams including offshore and near shore teams.
Fluent written and spoken English.
Preferred skills
8-10 successful SAP full cycle implementations as project manager for on-site und offshore Teams.
Experience in working with location business managers as well as in-depth knowledge of business processes, roadmap definitions, fit-gap analysis and change management.
Experience in the areas of the discrete manufacturing industry and / or automotive and / or chemicals.
Natural talent in the art of people management, including team building and driving grounds-up innovation.
Experience in the area of proposal management, pre-sales and driving a sales pitch.
Good analytical and logical problem-solving skills combined with the talent to quickly grasp new tasks.
Excellent communication and documentation skills.
Knowledge / certification of S4 Hana and Scrum Master / Agile Coach can be additional benefits that you bring with you.
PMP or comparable certification.
Personal skills
In addition to the job-related qualification of the candidates, we place great value on personality suitability and fitment:
Pronounced ability not only to analyze but to connect the dots and think laterally
A high degree of pro-activeness and leadership
Passion for being customer focused and establishing long term relationships
Intense drive for excellence and quality
Excellent written and verbal skills
About us
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer Så ansöker du
