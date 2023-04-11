SAP PP Solutions Architect to Scania
2023-04-11
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
We know today how the power of software and data will shape our future and new business models. Scania will utilize that power to handle cross functional solutions seamlessly from an end-to-end perspective. In order to become more data centric, achieve a single source of truth, and have a modular IT landscape for speed and flexibility we need to set a solid foundation with a clean digital core and a standardized Industrial ERP backbone based on SAP S/4 Hana. Starting this journey, we will need your help during this exciting transformation!
We are looking for a SAP PP Solution Architect to join our team who has an interest to work with business change development and world-class IT deliveries. An important part of the change in the IT landscape will be deliveries based on SAP. As an SAP PP Solution Architect you are a member of the Scania IT team at Digital Core, Plan to Manufacture. If you like challenges, now is the perfect time to join this exciting journey.
What's in it for you?
An exciting environment where we are setting the future IT landscape for our procurement, production and logistics. Our SAP deliveries are an important part of the change and we can see and hear the value in that.
You get to be involved in projects for further rollout of the SAP system within the Supply Chain Business process. In these projects you will be in the forefront, To design architecture based on process requirements and application and system landscape. You need to also Guard the integrity of the solution and stick to the standard. When required, analyze and define requirements for customer-specific development needs or integration requirements, support in the review process and also support in the change process.
Our environment is open to your suggestions! Depending on your interest and skills, other tasks can be combined in your daily tasks for the best job possible!
We want this from you
• 5+ years' experience of SAP PP.
• At least three SAP implementation projects.
• Knowledge of PPDS (Production Planning/Detailed Scheduling)
• Knowledge about Fiori.
• Knowledge and understanding of Supply Chain Management.
• Knowledge in at least one of the SAP Modules - MM, EWM and SD.
• S/4HANA Implementation experience (Desirable). In depth knowledge of technical/ configuration in supporting modules. Good understanding on Integration to Non-SAP MES system.
• Full Lifecycle Experience required; blueprints, gap analysis, end-to-end process design, Configuration, testing strategy, cutover plans, training, etc.
• Provide deep SAP functional & technical expertise in the given process area, as well as demonstrated knowledge of key integration points across SAP modules and technical components.
• Excellent communication skills in English, Swedish an added plus
Besides those experiences you get to bring out your solution-oriented and creative mindset to help us deliver results.
We offer
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can also offer Scania employees other benefits, such as a company car, performance bonuses, a pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, the Scania Job Express.
Further infromation
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit In this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Elin Murman at elin.murman@nexergroup.com
or call +46 761 169 132 if you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you!
We consider applications on an ongoing basis and the position may therefore be filled before the application period has expired.
Background check might be performed.
About Scania
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
