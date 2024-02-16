SAP PM Consultant - ERP Maintenance Solutions
2024-02-16
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you looking for a kick start for your career? Would you like to deal with business requirements? Can you create functional specifications? Would you like to work in an international team? For the Team ERP Maintenance Solutions within Transformation and Corporate IT YIC, as part of Vattenfall IT, we are looking for an experienced and engaged SAP PM Consultant for ERP Maintenance Solutions for the locations Berlin, Stockholm or Amsterdam.
The SAP PM Consultant maintains the applications, supports and trains key users, participates in development projects and manages smaller projects or sub-projects in the ERP Maintenance Solutions environment.
Your Tasks & Responsibilities:
Pro-active contribution to the support and maintenance of applications. Analyses and solves incidents and problems, supports key users and makes error corrections
Analyses functional requirements for the business unit, key users or other stakeholders, investigates and makes proposals and cost/effort estimations for potential solutions. Makes recommendations as a contribution to efficient decision making
Consults and gives advice, as well as makes proposals for solutions regarding ERP Maintenance Solutions. This may be functionality in applications and/or specific technical areas. Makes feasibility studies and different kinds of investigations within ERP Maintenance Solutions. Carries out training and workshops for the business unit
Translates and realises functional requirements into a technical design, within the framework of architecture guidelines. Configures the application and the environment so that the system design is durable and meets the business requirements. Works closely with the business unit in project teams
Carries out and documents tests (unit, system, regression and integration tests). Supports the business unit /key users in acceptance testing
Works according to the processes, procedures and guidelines of the company, for example the ITIL processes
Follows developments in the sector, identifies potential improvements in functionalities, performance and processes. Translates this data into concrete improvement proposals
Locations
Berlin, Stockholm or Amsterdam
Qualifications
Who are you?
As SAP PM Consultant you are responsible for the requirements analysis, functional design, development and maintenance of SAP PM applications within the IT area.
Next to this you bring:
University (Bachelor or Master) degree or comparable level of thinking
Knowledge in the area of SAP systems/SAP PM Solutions
3-4 years of general business experience
Ability to cooperate with team members and customers and communicate effectively
Works independently and with own initiative
Ability to organize and solve problems
Local (Swedish, Dutch or German) and English language skills - verbal and written
Additional Information
What we offer
At Vattenfall we promote smart working. Meaning you can easily combine work life with your private situation to ensure a healthy work life balance. We are convinced that the pursuit of diversity helps to build a profitable, efficient and attractive company. Therefore we are looking for a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age and ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via the link further down the page, no later than 17th of March 2024. For further information regarding the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Marius Gläßge marius.glaessge@vattenfall.de
.
Trade union representatives in Sweden (IT) are Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
We look forward to your application in English with a cover letter, curriculum vitae and relevant certificates or references. Please apply directly via our application link. Please note that we will only start the selection process after the application period has expired.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a Security Vetting process, according to Swedish legislation.
