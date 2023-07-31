SAP Platform Manager
2023-07-31
We are looking for an SAP Platform Manager to join our Group IT Enterprise Systems team.
You will be based in our office in Stockholm and be part of a global Group IT team, supporting our business in all Caverion operating countries in the Nordics and Central Europe.
Role Description
On this in-house consultant position you will lead and direct your Group IT colleagues as well as our business stakeholders within the available product portfolio of SAP. The management and support of our technical SAP solutions is in your focus as well as preparing Caverion's S/4HANA journey in the next years. In close cooperation with our IT Service Owners and vendors as well as business key users you will ensure a smooth delivery of IT services towards our end-users.
Key accountabilities:
• Roadmapping the SAP Technologies in use with long-term target S/4HANA
• Maintenance planning of the SAP landscape with >40 systems
• Coordinating our outsourced SAP Basis area with the respective vendor(s)
• Managing our SAP Cloud subscriptions
• Ensuring correct support flow of requests and incidents together with our IT partners
• Close collaboration with IT Architects to find best-suitable solutions for new business de-mands
Preferred background and qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in IT or an equivalent qualification
• Several years of experience in SAP Basis
• Very good knowledge about SAP's product portfolio (incl. SAP BTP Services)
• Vendor management / governance experience
• Fluent communication in English
• Beneficial competences:
o Experience in S/4HANA projects
o Experience in SAP modules CS and PM
o Experience in SAP SLT
o Experience in SAP Mobile Solutions (SAP NetWeaver Mobile / SAP Fiori)
o Experience in SAP Authorizations / User Management
We offer you a versatile area of responsibility in a growing multi-cultural organization with a great opportunity for training and self-development. You will collaborate within our global Group IT organi-zation to reach our business-driven strategic objectives.
Are you interested in this position? Please send your application with salary request and CV until 25.08.2023.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-25
