Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Is the feeling of having a meaningful job something you like? Would you like to share your thoughts and knowledge to enable growth and profitability? Do you want the chance of being responsible for ERP services globally? Then this just might be the right challenge for you as we are looking for Manager for our SAP team.
We have a several ERP: s within Epiroc and one of our global managed ERP applications is SAP. We are looking for a team lead that will lead and develop the team going forward. You will lead a small and effective team in an international environment. We are in transformation to an agile working model.
We work in an open and friendly way, where we support each other to ensure we provide the best possible solutions for our users. We complement each other with a broad knowledge, and we make sure to have fun at work.
Your mission
As the SAP Manager your main mission will be to lead and manage a team of internal and external resources that is responsible for 4 different SAP ERP solutions that is used by 20 customer centers and 2 productions centers.
You will be responsible for the lifecycle maintenance of the application ensuring compliance with business requirements, IT policies and guidelines.
You will drive and follow up that processes are followed for support and change management.
Epiroc IT has started the agile journey so you will be part of and drive a transformation to an agile methodology within the area of ERP.
You will collaborate with stakeholders and other teams to improve and enhance the business benefits of the SAP application.
You will have the financial responsibility with budget and monitoring of cost. In collaboration with the sourcing function, you will have the responsibility for contracts and vendor management for the SAP application.
Your profile
You have an experience within ERP and preferable SAP ERP solutions.
You have a University Degree or similar knowledge gained through work experience. Experience with leading teams and staff management is beneficial.
You have more than 5 years of experience within an IT area in an international company.
As for your personal skills we are looking for someone who is goal orientated, fast learner and eager to learn along the way.
You are able to adopt new technologies and tools when needed, open-minded to enjoy intellectual sparring and knowledge sharing.
The job requires a lot of collaboration both internally and externally so good interpersonal and communications skills are a prerequisite to be successful in the role.
We also expect you to have good analytical and administration skills.
Location and travel
The location is preferable at one of our Epiroc IT hubs, located in Örebro or Stockholm, (Sweden), Prague, (Czech Republic).
International travel will be part of the role.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process we review applications continuously and we may close the process before the last application day.
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later than 25th of March 2024.
For questions about the position please contact recruiting manager: Ulrika Larsson Manager ERP Solutions ulrika.larsson@epiroc.com
For questions about the process please contact Recruitment Specialist Dana Gálová, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
