SAP IS-U consultant, Metering and Supplier switch
2024-11-27
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you committed and passionate about delivering solutions that support our business? Do you go the extra mile to understand requirements and processes that enable us to propose and build solutions that meet business needs and expectations? Then you should apply and become part of our department Customer Metering & Settlement Solutions as a functional consultant and use your talent to reach Vattenfall's business goals.
Customer Metering & Settlement Solutions, which is part of Customer IT that develops and operates specialized IT solutions based on SAP IS-U and SAP CRM supporting all Nordic business units in Vattenfall that have a customer relation.
As a SAP IS-U consultant, Metering and Supplier switch, you are responsible to provide expertise to ensure that stable and reliable solutions are designed, developed, implemented and maintained and you will contribute to quality assurance activities to meet business needs.
Qualifications
We believe that you have strong communicative skills and a creative and analytical mindset. You master Swedish and English in both spoken and written format. You are always eager to learn more even though you already have in-depth SAP IS-U knowledge and experience since many years. Finally you are a person who wants to develop colleagues by proactively coaching and supporting them.
Vattenfall is an innovative strong company which you strengthen with your ideas and passion about IT and SAP. Furthermore, methodologies like Waterfall, Agile and ITIL are familiar.
Your responsibilities will include:
Initiate and maintain continuous dialogue with business stakeholders
Monitor system activities on a daily basis
Handle and resolve incidents
Create functional/technical design of error corrections, small assignments and projects.
Secure that implemented changes fulfill business needs and are compliant with relevant regulatory requirements and internal policies / guidelines.
Coordinate changes and collaborate with other departments
In order to be successful in this role you need to have knowledge and experience within the following areas:
Service Notification/Order
EDM
Device Management
Market communication (EDIEL) and Idoc processes
Web Services
Other knowledge that is nice to have:
Functional knowledge and experience related to SAP IS-U e.g. Billing and Invoice processes, Workflow
Functional knowledge of relevant SAP modules e.g. SD, CRM, ILM
Technical knowledge i.e. ABAP developer skills including debugging
Knowledge of the Swedish Utility Market
Additional Information
We offer a challenging and independent job in an informal, dynamic working environment. You can play a part in shaping the future of a company where the only constant is change. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere! Everyone is really committed and we want to be the best in what we do.
We offer good remuneration, attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth. You get the opportunity to create your own career within the company.
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, and ethnic and cultural backgrounds. We believe in work life balance and the flexibility to work from home. Click here for further information.
Location
Stockholm, Poland, Umeå, Luleå, Trollhättan och Malmö
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Manuel Karlsson, manuel.karlsson@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Julia Norberg, julia.norberg@vattenfall.com
.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Sofi Wadström och Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg
We welcome your application in English no later than 2024-12-8. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
