SAP Functional Specialist in Finance - Expert
Professional Galaxy AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Jönköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job description:
As a Senior Software engineer, you will together with your team be responsible for maintaining and developing the application end-to-end, including initiate, design, create functional requirements, test and do configurations in the SAP solution. You will be a part of a team and work with highly competent people with the company advanced SAP platform which is used all over the world. You can work with both global roll out of the template solution or strategic maintenance over time with lots of opportunities to learn and develop and take part in different initiatives. We strive for compliance, quality and efficiency in all our financial, accounting and controlling processes and solutions.
About the team
You will be part of a cross functional team working with the Record to Report (R2R) product as part of Product Area Finance. The R2R team are 15 members, both Business experts and Application Experts.
The Product Area Finance is responsible for the Financial applications within the organisation. The Team Record To Report comprises the areas Financial closing and reporting, organizational structure, intercompany reconciliation and Treasury and Cash Management.
For the - Treasury and Cash management areas - we are looking for an experienced person who can take care of the support and maintenance within the Banking and Treasury area, that includes Vendor payments, including Bank Communication Management (BCM), FICA Customer outgoing payments, Electronic bank statement set up and mapping, Treasury and Risk Management. It will also involve bank integration, cash pools and intercompany netting.
Together we strive for world class financial solutions to ensure global compliance for stakeholders and customers
Responsibilities
You will enable business development by your system- and business knowledge, where you propose and design high level changes for future solutions and participate and guide in questions regarding design of roll-out or other projects to secure the global template. Furthermore, you will:
Analyze business requirements and come up with solutions
Configure and/or write technical specifications to develop new functionality
Test, support and maintain your product within Record to Report
Qualifications
Your mindset and skills
We believe you have a solid experience in SAP Accounting and Controlling area regarding design, concepts, principles and configurations. You are able to explain deep subject matter situations relating to finance, accounting and SAP to members in the team but also other stakeholders within the organisation. You have the ability to work independently as well as in a team and you understand the importance of sharing knowledge as well as being communicative. Furthermore, we believe that you have:
Mandatory requirements, both competence and tools:
5 - 8 years of experience within SAP Finance areas regarding design, concepts, principles, and configuration in Payment Area, Banking, Cash Management and Treasury area in SAP ECC and/or S/4HANA.
You should have been part of 1-2 implementations and 1-2 support project.
Proficiency in SAP FICO configuration, requirement / gap analysis, creation of functional specification, testing, user training & documentation and support.
Youcanexplain deep subject matter situations relating to finance, accounting, and SAPto all stakeholders within the organisation. You are a team player and excellent communicator.
Understanding of Financial processes in a large company
Experience from SAP transportation management tools such as STMS, Solution Manager, ActiveControl
Experience of developing WRICEF objects (Workflow, Reports, Interfaces, Conversion, Enhancement and Forms)
Experience from Agile way of working (SAFE or similar)
Additional beneficial competences:
Experience in Treasury solutions as add-ons or alternatives to SAPs own solutions
Experience from Retail industry - especially SAP FI-CA
Experience from SAP e-Documents cockpit, Document Compliance Reporting
Experience from SAP Financial Closing Cockpit or similar tools
Personal characteristics:
You are strategic, analytical and fast in understanding and execution.
Ability to understand and analyze complex information and share it in effective and powerful communications.
Ability to take responsibility, work proactively and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team.
Language Skills:
Fluency in English both oral & written.
Required cloud certification: No
Duration: 2024.10.21 -2025.05.31
If interested, please send your application ASAP alongwith your CV and motivation (4-6 lines) regarding your experience in required skills, by following the Apply button! We submit the profiles to our client on continuous basis and the position can be closed before the last submission date,2024.10.06.
Looking forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), http://www.progalaxy.se Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
8934185