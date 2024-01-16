SAP Finance Solution Architect
Cubane Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cubane Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Gävle
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a person with strong architecture, design, and solution skills in SAP Finance .
This role will spearhead the architecture for the SAP Finance solutions for the SAP ECC to S/4HANA business transformation initiative.
You will be working with a team of highly ambitious SAP professionals, currently engaged in agile product development focusing on co-creating modern direct business transactions that partners and customers love. This position offers possibilities for long-term development within a continuously growing area that has a bright future ahead and where you have a direct influence on customer satisfaction.
You will be responsible for the architecture of complex SAP FI solutions from an application and business process standpoint and partner with key stakeholders to transform business processes.
This role is the key contributor in defining solution strategy and design principles to ensure the alignment between business needs and technical solutions.
Developing and executing architectural strategy for design and implementation, creating, and documenting high level solution designs, and working with Solution Delivery leads to identify scalable options, impacts and recommendations.
You will be serving as a technical expert for business teams to help define, estimate, and recommend optimized solutions.
Provide trusted advisor guidance on SAP solutions and migration options; and devise high level road maps and associated business cases to move to SAP S/4HANA architecture.
Also, you will be working with integrations to our satellite applications and external partners.
Lastly, you will make sure that our solutions are in tandem with the overall product strategy.
We think you are an experienced SAP functional expert in Finance with a focus on the Order to Cash, Procure to Pay and Record to Report business processes, who has worked on several implementations, preferably in an agile model.
Also, having relevant knowledge in designing solutions in SAP S/4HANA is preferred.
To be successful in this role you are a self-starter, and we expect you to have problem solving & an enterprising attitude. It is important that you show integrity and promote change management with an agile mindset.
Prior experience working on SAP ECC to S/4HANA business transformation is a big plus
Location: You can be based in either Gothenburg or Stockholm.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
E-post: careers@cubane.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cubane Solutions AB
(org.nr 556970-3597), http://www.cubane.se
Malmskillnadsgatan 44 A (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8397936